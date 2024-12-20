To streamline waste collection, the BMC introduced a toll-free number, 1800-210-9976, allowing residents to request the collection of debris from domestic or small-scale construction, repair, or demolition projects

Pic/BMC

Listen to this article Mumbai civic body's Dahisar plant processes 16,000 metric tonnes of construction debris x 00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made significant strides in managing construction and demolition waste through its newly established scientific processing plant in Dahisar. Since its inception, the plant has processed over 16,000 metric tonnes of debris, converting it into reusable materials such as paver blocks, dividers, pavement stones, and benches, the Mumbai civic body said in an official statement on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the 17,600 metric tonnes of debris received at the plant from August 14 to December 18, 16,000 metric tonnes of debris has been scientifically processed, BMC stated.

Situated on a five-acre plot at Konkanipada-Dahisar, the plant has a daily processing capacity of 600 metric tonnes. It was launched as a part of a project aimed at recycling construction and demolition waste generated at the household level in Mumbai.

Preliminary operations began on August 14, with the plant becoming fully operational on November 4.

To streamline waste collection, the BMC introduced a toll-free number, 1800-210-9976, allowing residents to request the collection of debris from domestic or small-scale construction, repair, or demolition projects.

Operational from 8 am to 8 pm, this service has received 220 calls to date, resulting in the collection of 54 metric tonnes of debris. The service ensures debris is collected and transported within 48 hours of request approval, with charges communicated via a mobile app and WhatsApp, Mumbai civic body stated.

The Dahisar plant employs advanced technology to sort, recycle, and dispose of waste in compliance with environmental regulations. The processed materials are repurposed for non-structural construction items, reducing environmental impact and contributing to sustainable urban development.

Under the guidance of Ashwini Joshi and under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) (In-charge) Kiran Dighavkar, the work on these projects is going on at a rapid pace, stated BMC.

Dighavkar emphasised that junior supervisors verify each request before initiating debris collection. Feedback from citizens during the trial phase is being incorporated to enhance the service.

As per the official statement, BMC has partnered with private contractor M/s AG Enviro Infra Private Limited for the western suburbs (Bandra to Dahisar) under a 20-year agreement. The contractor is responsible for collection, transportation, processing, and plant operations, thereby relieving the civic body of significant capital investment.

The initiative aligns with the 2016 Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules issued by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change. These rules mandate waste generators to segregate and store construction debris, ensuring proper disposal at authorised facilities or local authority collection centers.

Mr. Dighavkar urged citizens to make use of the ‘Debris on Call’ service to prevent illegal dumping on roads and in drains, contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable Mumbai.