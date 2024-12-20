Encroached plots to be added in land bank; new leases to boost revenue

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-owned land parcel may soon witness significant changes, including an increase in the area it officially owns. At present, while calculating the size of its land bank, the BMC often excludes encroached areas, even if the plot legally belongs to the civic body. However, the corporation now plans to include encroached areas when determining the total size of its land bank.

During a review of properties owned by the BMC, the estate department observed that encroached plots might have been overlooked in some cases. Officials estimate that around 10 to 15 per cent of BMC-owned properties are not accounted for. An officer involved in the project stated that the estate department has recently recorded 10,000 properties.

Now, the department is gathering information and coordinating with officials and state government agencies to determine the exact size of each plot, how much of it is free, and what portion has been encroached upon. Speaking to mid-day on condition of anonymity, the official said, “The BMC generates revenue by renting out its properties. Identifying encroached portions and reclaiming them will further boost revenue.”

According to the civic official, verification of land bank records revealed that approximately 10 to 15 per cent of BMC-owned properties are not considered in revenue estimates. To address this, the BMC has decided to digitally record and maintain its property data through geographic information system (GIS) mapping. “The creation of digital records will help track BMC-owned properties more effectively in the future,” the official added.

In the current financial year, the BMC is exploring new revenue sources. The civic body is managing projects worth over R1 lakh crore. According to its 2024-25 budget document, the BMC plans to raise revenue from existing resources while identifying new ones. Additionally, it is considering the cluster development of leasehold and tenanted properties, which could also generate significant revenue.

Meanwhile, the BMC has decided to lease three plots in South Mumbai for 30 years to generate revenue. These include a plot in Worli, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Market opposite Crawford Market, and a plot housing a BEST substation in Malabar Hill.