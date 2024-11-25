The official added, “Once a notice is issued, the taxpayer is given 90 days to pay the dues. If the payment is not made within this period, the BMC grants an additional 21 days as a final notice, during which officials personally approach the defaulter. If the tax remains unpaid even after this, the auction process is initiated"

The BMC has initiated proceedings to auction 90 of these properties. Representation pic

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has seized 3,605 properties of property tax defaulters worth Rs 1,672 crore since April 1. Of this amount, taxpayers have paid only Rs 218.93 crore so far. The BMC has initiated proceedings to auction 90 of these properties.

A BMC official said, “Out of these 3,605 properties, 1,767 are located in the western suburbs, 1,232 in the city area, and 606 in the eastern suburbs. These include residential and commercial buildings, commercial plots, industrial plots, and other properties.”

The BMC has set a target to collect Rs 6,200 crore in property tax for the financial year 2024-25. “As per the BMC guidelines, we will first auction movable items found in the properties. If the tax recovery is still insufficient, the entire property will be auctioned,” said the official.

The official added, “Once a notice is issued, the taxpayer is given 90 days to pay the dues. If the payment is not made within this period, the BMC grants an additional 21 days as a final notice, during which officials personally approach the defaulter. If the tax remains unpaid even after this, the auction process is initiated.”