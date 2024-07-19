As Mumbai’s monsoon season greets the city with downpours, travel isn’t easy for Mumbai’s office-goers who depend on public transport like auto-rickshaws, especially in Bandra East, which has developed into a prime business district in the city over time

Every day, passengers have to deal with a disorganised public transport system outside Bandra East railway station and it gets worse during the monsoon. Photos Courtesy: Nascimento Pinto

It doesn’t take a rainy day to understand the autorickshaw and traveling woes in Bandra East, a stark contrast to its western sister, known as the ‘Queen of Suburbs.’ While the ‘queen’ has the liberty of calling the shots, the former is like a pawn that is not treated well. This disparity is most evident during the monsoon season, which highlights these woes like no other time.



For every Mumbaikar travelling to their workplaces at the many government or private offices, or further towards Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), which has developed into Mumbai’s prime business district in the last decade, it is nothing short of a hassle to get an auto-rickshaw. The fact that it has a shared fare is an argument for another day, for starters, even getting transport on a regular day seems like an uphill task like today. The fact that it is extremely filthy speaks of how much attention is given to civic issues in the city.

As if the auto-rickshaw drivers yelling ‘MHADA, Guru Nanak, Government Colony, Family Court’ in your ears while you come down from the stairway wasn’t enough on the good days, the bad days bring out the worst. While the yelling is absent on such days because they are stuck in traffic, commuters travelling from all over including the infamous Virar local train on the western line or from Kalwa, Mumbra and beyond on the Central line, have to deal with chaos. They not only have to dodge potholes and flooding but also run along the stretch to be able to get one auto-rickshaw travelling towards their offices. Unfortunately, it does look better for those who travel by the BEST, which runs on the opposite side of the road, but not without people having to cross over while putting their lives at risk from oncoming traffic.

For those who travel by auto-rickshaws, it may seem more luxurious but unfortunately, it is a litany. While Bandra West boasts of a dedicated rickshaw line, the East side has one that only goes to BKC and any other location on the route. Even that has a catch. While the average fare is Rs 20, it is Rs 30 for BKC but if you want to go faster, then there is a separate line that charges Rs 40, which is shorter than the previous line. It is another task that you have to climb up to the stand. Those who are in a hurry shell out the extra Rs 10 which leaves the driver beaming from ear to ear, for others who have been doing it for years, it is usual business, as they don’t even entertain negotiations or bargaining. “If you can spend Rs 4,000 on a concert ticket, then you are capable of spending Rs 60 on a shared auto-rickshaw to the railway station,” this writer was told on two different occasions on his way back from MMRDA on different nights after attending music shows there.

While those having this option at least have an option, there isn't much for those traveling to Kala Nagar, Guru Nanak Hospital, or the Collectorate office. There are neither rickshaws available by metre nor in abundance. Additionally, there is no dedicated rickshaw line, which means commuters either have to chase a rickshaw and jump in or rely on familiarity to get one immediately.



When asked why there is no line, drivers often reply, “Saab, hum logon ko hafta bharna padta hai, hum log hafta kyu bhare?” While not everything is black-and-white and some of the driving isn't safe, it only begs for change. If that is too much to ask, everyday commuters say there should at least be order to the chaos that ensues at Bandra East railway station with a dedicated auto-rickshaw line. Once it turns 8 am and the office crowd embarks on their journey, it needs to be better than having to call out ‘Guru Nanak (Hospital), MHADA’ or more to secure just one seat to travel safely to their workplace. Is that too much to ask for?