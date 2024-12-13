BMC has appointed IIT-Bombay as the third-party quality control authority to oversee the cement concretisation projects in Mumbai. The institution is tasked with maintaining standards, offering technical guidance for road development initiatives

The IIT team’s responsibilities include advising on maintenance, reconstruction, and rehabilitation methods, conducting inspections, preparing technical audit reports, and ensuring compliance with quality norms. (Pic/BMC)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Bombay inspected an ongoing cement concretisation works in Dahisar under the R-North Zone of Circle 7 on Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in an official statement.

The inspection, conducted post-midnight, focused on ensuring adherence to quality standards for road construction in Mumbai.

A four-member team from IIT-Bombay, led by Solomon, conducted the inspection alongside BMC engineers, representatives from the Radimix Concrete (RMC) plant, and officials from the Quality Management and Control Institute.

During the inspection, the IIT team evaluated multiple parameters, including concrete temperature, slump tests, and flexural beam sample casting.

The team also gave specific instructions during their visit to ensure compliance such as cutting the concrete groove within eight to 12 hours of concretisation, as it is critical for durability.

BMC stated that IIT-Bombay’s recommendations addressed quality checks during and after concretisation, with an emphasis on adapting processes to prevailing climatic conditions.

The team suggested better use of mobile apps to monitor humidity, wind direction, and speed, ensuring optimum outcomes.

Additionally, skilled workers were provided demonstrations on surface brooming techniques post-concretisation to improve road finish.

The inspection, which spanned from midnight to 2 am, also involved discussions on challenges and recommendations for the upcoming phases of the project. BMC officials stated that the expertise of the IIT team added significant value to the processes.

BMC is currently executing an extensive road development project across Mumbai, involving 701 km in the first phase, 392 km in the second, and 309 km in the third.

The civic body noted that IIT Bombay’s involvement ensures consistent quality checks and technical audits.

The institution is responsible for quality assurance across five packages, including City Zone 1, East Zone 1, and West Zone 3 in Phase II, as well as one package in Phase I.

The IIT team's responsibilities include advising on maintenance, reconstruction, and rehabilitation methods, conducting inspections, preparing technical audit reports, and ensuring compliance with quality norms. BMC stated that their involvement will streamline operations and uphold standards across projects.

BMC also highlighted IIT Bombay’s guidance on post-concretisation processes, such as curing methods and regular site visits.