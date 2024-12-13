Thane Municipal Corporation teams up with IIT Bombay's GISE Hub to revise the city's traffic management plan, aiming to ease congestion and plan for future growth.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced its collaboration with the Geospatial Information Science and Engineering (GISE) Hub at IIT Bombay to overhaul the city's traffic management plan. According to TMC Chief Saurabh Rao, the revamped plan will be designed to address the city's growing traffic challenges and plan for long-term improvements.

The revised traffic management strategy will be a year-long project, spearheaded by experts from the GISE Hub at IIT Bombay. The plan will focus on several key aspects, including evaluating current traffic provisions, studying existing traffic patterns, and devising solutions to manage the city's transportation needs effectively through to 2030. Thane is a rapidly growing urban area, and peak-hour traffic congestion has long been a major concern.

The updated plan will also delve into future mobility solutions, such as the feasibility of creating cycling tracks, pedestrian-only zones, and even utilising the creek along the city for water transport. The idea is to create a more sustainable and accessible transportation network, catering not only to vehicles but also to non-motorised transport modes. The city has already seen some pilot projects and discussions around improving pedestrian facilities and encouraging cycling, but this new plan aims to formalise these ideas and bring them to scale.

A significant focus of the updated traffic management plan will be to address the notorious traffic congestion around key points like Teen Haath Naka, which is one of Thane's busiest intersections. In addition, the plan will incorporate improvements in Metro and railway connectivity, which are expected to alleviate traffic pressures in the long term. Parking facilities in the city will also be evaluated to ensure better use of space, considering the rising number of vehicles.

The GISE Hub's involvement will provide a scientific, data-driven approach to addressing Thane's traffic challenges, drawing on advanced geospatial technologies and models to predict future trends and propose efficient solutions. This collaboration is expected to bring a more modern and holistic approach to the city’s traffic management, which will ultimately make daily commutes smoother for residents and reduce congestion across major roads.

