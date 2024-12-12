Ghodbunder Road, Patlipada, Pawar Nagar, Kothari Compound, Azad Nagar, Dogri Pada, Waghbil, Anandnagar, Kasarwadavali, and Ovala areas will face a water cut from Friday 9 am to 9 pm

Representational pic

Listen to this article Thane civic body to impose 24-hour water cut on Friday x 00:00

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced that water supply will be phased out in certain areas of the city over the next two days for essential maintenance and repair works.

ADVERTISEMENT

Water supply will be affected for 24 hours, starting Friday 9 am.

Ghodbunder Road, Patlipada, Pawar Nagar, Kothari Compound, Azad Nagar, Dogri Pada, Waghbil, Anandnagar, Kasarwadavali, and Ovala areas will face a water cut from Friday 9 am to 9 pm. Additionally, areas such as Samtanagar, Ritupark, Siddheshwar, Intercity, Johnson, Jail, Saket, Uthalsar, Retibunder, and parts of Kalwa and Mumbra will experience water supply disruption for 12 hours, starting 9 pm on Friday.

As a result of this shutdown, there may be low water pressure in affected areas for the next one-two days until normal supply is restored. Residents are urged to store water in advance and cooperate with the TMC during this maintenance period, the civic body said.

For further information, the Thane Municipal Corporation can be contacted at 022-25364779, and residents can stay updated through the official website [www. thanecity.gov.in](https://www.thanecity.gov.in) or on social media platforms such as Twitter (@TMCaTweetAway) and Instagram (@smartcity_thane).

TMC disconnects 1,780 taps, seize 152 motor pumps over unpaid water bills

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in Maharashtra has disconnected 1,780 tap connections and seized 152 motor pumps over arrears in water bill payment in different parts of the city, an official said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

TMC has sent 3,354 notices to residents and businesses who have not paid their water bills and collected Rs 59.43 crore.

The official said the civic body is in the process of recovering Rs 76 crore.

As part of its recovery campaign, the civic body has disconnected 1,780 taps, seized 152 motor pumps and sealed 50 pump rooms to ensure payment of dues, he said.

Kitten trapped inside water pipeline rescued

A heartwarming rescue operation unfolded in Maharashtra’s Thane city, as local firefighters saved a kitten that had become trapped inside a water pipeline in a residential complex. The incident took place late on Monday evening, and the swift response from the Thane Municipal Corporation's (TMC) disaster management team brought the situation under control.