Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced a rs 65,000 crore project to combat Delhi’s air pollution and traffic jams. The initiative focuses on biofuels, stubble utilisation, and alternative energy solutions to create a cleaner and more efficient capital.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, announced on Friday that the government is undertaking a comprehensive project worth ₹65,000 crore to address two major challenges in the national capital: pollution and traffic congestion. Speaking at the Times Network’s India Economic Conclave, Gadkari highlighted the multifaceted approach being implemented to create a cleaner and more efficient Delhi.

According to ANI, Gadkari admitted that the Transport Ministry itself contributes significantly—around 40%—to the city's pollution levels. "The Transport Ministry is responsible for a large portion of air pollution," he stated. However, he assured that measures are being taken to tackle these issues effectively.

Gadkari elaborated on initiatives aimed at reducing stubble burning, a major contributor to air pollution in Delhi and its neighbouring states. Highlighting a significant project in Panipat, Haryana, he said, "We are using stubble from rice fields to produce ethanol, bio-aviation fuel, and bio-vitamins. This project alone will generate 1 lakh litres of ethanol, 150 tonnes of bio-vitamins, and 88,000 tonnes of bio-aviation fuel annually."

ANI reports that the government has implemented 400 projects so far, with 40 already completed. These initiatives have utilised approximately 60 lakh tonnes of stubble, which has significantly reduced pollution caused by crop residue burning. Gadkari revealed that the government is encouraging the purchase of stubble at ₹2,500 per tonne, turning waste into a resource and providing financial benefits to farmers.

The Minister expressed optimism that stubble burning, a recurring issue in Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, would be largely resolved within the next two years due to these efforts.

As per ANI, Gadkari stressed the importance of promoting alternative fuels and electric vehicles to address pollution caused by fossil fuels. "The import of fossil fuels costs ₹22 lakh crore annually. Reducing this by even ₹10 lakh crore would bring a significant decrease in pollution levels," he said.

He pointed out the rapid advancements in electric vehicle technology and battery costs. "The cost of lithium-ion batteries has dropped from $150 to $110 per kilowatt-hour. Once it reaches $100 per kilowatt-hour, the cost of vehicles running on electricity, petrol, and diesel will be equivalent," he noted, adding that this shift will revolutionise the industry and significantly contribute to economic development.

Gadkari also highlighted the role of the automobile sector in generating Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue, reinforcing its importance to the national economy.