Initiatives to enhance research and learning, increase student, faculty intake

The student population at IIT Bombay has risen from 3,000 in the 1970s to nearly 13,000 in 2023. File pic

For the first time in decades, the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B), has a major expansion and makeover plan on the horizon. While the institute has been steadily developing various infrastructural projects over the years, this marks the first time it will significantly expand its campus size as part of its long-term strategic growth plan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The expansion, with an estimated cost of Rs 2,000 crore over the coming years, aims to address infrastructural challenges resulting from the institute’s rapid growth in student and faculty numbers, along with its increasing prominence in research and innovation. On Thursday, the institute's director revealed plans to expand the campus in Powai from its current 9 lakh square metres of built-up area to at least 16 lakh sq m over the next five years. Professor Shireesh Kedare, the institute’s director, emphasised the need to accommodate the growing student body.

At present, IIT-B serves around 13,000 students. The institute projects a student strength of 20,000 in the next five to 10 years. To meet this anticipated increase, infrastructure development plans include the construction of academic, residential, and hostel buildings, as well as the upgrade of external services. These developments will be executed in phases, aiming for a total built-up area of approximately 16 lakh sq m to 19 lakh sq m over the next decade, as outlined in the Expression of Interest (EOI) document issued in September 2022 to invite a program management consultancy for the campus's infrastructural development.

According to an institute review report in 2024, IIT-B has experienced significant growth over the past decade, with student numbers nearly doubling between 2012 and 2023. The student population has risen from 3,000 in the 1970s to nearly 12,000 in 2022 and nearly 13,000 in 2023. This has led to acute pressure on-campus facilities, such as hostel accommodation, classrooms, laboratories, and faculty housing. Prof. Kedare said the expansion plan will tackle these issues by creating new academic and research spaces, extending hostel capacity, and constructing new housing for faculty and staff. Several key projects are already underway or nearing completion, including new academic blocks, a student activity center, and expanded hostel facilities.

Under the project new hostel buildings will come up and boost the campus hostel intake capacity from 12,000 (currently) to 14,000. The planned infrastructure growth also supports the institute’s vision of maintaining its position among the top engineering institutions globally. IIT-B’s leadership has emphasised that these upgrades are crucial to enhancing the learning and research environment, especially as the institution continues to expand its presence in cutting-edge fields like artificial intelligence, machine learning, biotechnology, and renewable energy.

Funding for the Rs 2,000 crore initiative will come from a combination of government grants, alumni donations, and industry collaborations, many of which have increased in recent years due to IIT-B’s elevated profile and strong performance in global rankings.

IIT-B is currently ranked among the top 50 globally for engineering and technology, and is optimistic that the expansion will help place the institute among the top 20 globally recognised institutions, apart from alleviating existing pressures. The campus expansion is just one of the many initiatives IIT-B is implementing to support its rapid growth and continue its trajectory as a world leader in engineering education and research. “These new developments will enable IIT-B to handle its growing student body, foster cutting-edge research, and improve its infrastructure, contributing to its aim of becoming a global leader in higher education and research,” a statement from IIT-B read.

Review report recommendations

The 2024 review report provides a set of strategic recommendations for IIT-B. Prioritising research in key areas like AI, ML, and biotechnology, and restructuring academic units to optimise faculty expertise, the report highlights the need for IIT-B to become a global knowledge hub. The recommendations also underscore the importance of human resource growth, calling for accelerated faculty recruitment and a stronger focus on inclusivity and research ethics. Additionally, modernisation of outdated laboratories and standardisation of academic practices are deemed necessary for maintaining excellence.

The report highlights the need for infrastructure development, including academic facilities, healthcare amenities, and entrepreneurial spaces, while suggesting that IIT-B explore establishing supplementary campuses. Further recommendations focus on deepening industry and international collaborations to enhance IIT-B’s impact on the next generation of technologies. The report encourages IIT-B to expand its outreach, both academically and through strategic marketing, to increase societal impact.

Welfare of the IIT-B community is another priority, with suggestions to enhance mental health support, inclusivity, and safety measures, necessitating a dedicated welfare division. Lastly, the report calls for an urgent digital transformation to improve administrative and academic efficiency. It recommends leveraging IIT-B’s strong alumni network to support faculty growth, mentorship, and infrastructure development.

Some key initiatives for growth of IIT-B

>> Completion of major projects such as the IIT-B Research Park, Rahul Bajaj Technology Innovation Centre, and two new hostels (Hostels 17 and 18) along with two new playgrounds

>> Completion of the A91 Eco Hub building and the DS School of Entrepreneurship building

>> Development of a new student activities centre and new academic spaces like the Aerospace building and science blocks; extension of Hostel 14

>> Boost to faculty accommodation, staff housing, and a development centre building Academic, research expansion

>> Establishment of new academic centres and departments, including the Centers for Machine Intelligence and Data Science (CMInDS), the Centre for Knowledge & Data Hub (KCDH), and new departments like economics

>> New undergraduate programs introduced in BS (Economics) and BS (Mathematics)

>> Opening of new research centres such as the SEMIX (Semiconductor Excellence), Sustainability Hub, and the Centre for Quantum and Ubiquitous Information Science and Technology (CQUIST) Technology and innovation focus

>> Continued investment in technology hubs, research parks, and entrepreneurship ecosystems

>> Development of new centres for AI, ML, biotechnology, and other transformative technologies

Student and faculty expansion

>> Increase in student strength, particularly at the undergraduate and PhD levels, by increasing hostel accommodation

>> Expansion of faculty recruitment and an improvement in faculty-to-student ratio