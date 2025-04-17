Horoscope today, April 18: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 18.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Seeking solutions instead of just worrying, going round in circles, also advises awareness and factual evidence. Financial help received is a pleasant surprise.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this surprise gift and what it means.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

It’s a busy day at work, so make sure there are no interruptions from talkative colleagues.

Cosmic tip: Intuitively realize when the time is right to bring up a topic or take a stand.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

There may be a big business deal involving land or a project which you clinch. Be focused and sure about facts.

Cosmic tip: Share opinions only after considerable thought, weighing out pros and cons.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Remain within the budget decided on, when planning a project/ marketing idea for a new client. An elder may be feeling a little unwell.

Cosmic tip: Make major decisions in a responsible manner.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Some Leos have a raise in salary. Those dealing with an endless legal case reach a point of the final hearing. Involve family in a decision.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this appreciation received at work.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

The outcome, while not compromising on effort is so good. This is the way to get work done effectively. Get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Be happy that you are getting so many creative ideas.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Family issues of the immediate past can be worked through without anyone getting upset or feeling they are being side-lined. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Begin emotional healing consciously and in a regular manner.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Travel for work and leisure is revealed. Those who have given a commitment in a relationship need to work consciously towards keeping it stable.

Cosmic tip: Don’t think obsessively about what can’t be changed.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

You may not agree with certain changes being brought into practise at work; but is there any choice? Freelancers rejoice at work coming in regularly.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate all the good things happening in life.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Life goes onto a higher plane of understanding, where there’s a “that’s it!” moment regarding a problem. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Have patience when plans experience a road-block. This is removed by late afternoon.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

A turn for the better generally, comes with certain choices that need to be made, and which, in turn, begins some karmic cycles too.

Cosmic tip: Be happy when you read an e-mail.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Be very aware when deciding on when to have a talk with the boss, being aware of what you gain and what you lose.

Cosmic tip: Do drink enough water during the day.