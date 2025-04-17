SRH vs MI, IPL 2025 highlights: Bowlers set it up, batters wrap it up as MI down Sunrisers by 4 wickets

Against SRH’s explosive top order featuring Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Heinrich Klaasen, Bumrah will face a stern examination of his skill and stamina

Opting to field first, Mumbai Indians will be banking on pace ace Jasprit Bumrah to rediscover his lethal rhythm as they take on a formidable Sunrisers Hyderabad batting line-up in what promises to be a high-scoring clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Bumrah, returning from a three-month injury layoff, has yet to find the razor-sharp precision that makes him a world-class threat. While he delivered a disciplined performance against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, his struggles resurfaced against Delhi Capitals, where he leaked 44 runs, with Karun Nair dismantling his usually reliable yorkers. Against SRH’s explosive top order featuring Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Heinrich Klaasen, Bumrah will face a stern examination of his skill and stamina.

Meanwhile, MI desperately need former skipper Rohit Sharma to regain form. With just 56 runs from five innings at an average of 11.20, his poor returns have contributed significantly to MI's disappointing start, leaving them seventh on the table with just two wins in six games. While Rohit's ultra-aggressive approach hasn’t clicked, a silver lining may be SRH’s lack of left-arm seamers, his known weakness, unless Jaydev Unadkat is drafted in.

Suryakumar Yadav hasn’t quite exploded yet either, but Tilak Varma has responded strongly after being retired out against Lucknow Super Giants. With back-to-back half-centuries, 56 off 29 and 59 off 33, Tilak seems to be regaining his confidence. Naman Dhir, who has taken on the death-overs aggressor role, has also emerged as MI’s most dependable fielder, adding much-needed spark in the field.

Both MI and SRH come into this game on the back of morale-boosting wins. However, inconsistency continues to plague both sides. SRH, placed ninth only due to a lower net run rate (MI: +0.10, SRH: -1.24), stunned Punjab Kings with a dominant batting display, chasing down a mammoth target of nearly 250 runs with ease. Abhishek Sharma’s blistering 141 off 55 balls signaled a potential turnaround, supported by strong performances from Head, Klaasen, and Kishan.

SRH vs MI, IPL 2025: Toss

Mumbai Indians win toss and elect to field first against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

SRH vs MI, IPL 2025: Confirmed playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Ryan Rickelton (w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Eshan Malinga

SRH vs MI, IPL 2025: Match begins!

Tilak Varma held his nerve under pressure and struck the winning runs to guide Mumbai Indians to a composed four-wicket win.

MI: 166/6 (18.1)

Eeshan Malinga delivers a game-turning over, removing Naman Dhir for his second wicket in quick succession. Mumbai, despite being on the brink of victory, continue to lose wickets at crucial moments.

MI: 162/6 (17.5)



Just as the Mumbai skipper looked set to take his team across the line, Hardik Pandya perishes under pressure, departing in the 18th over with just a few runs needed.

MI: 162/5 (17.2)

Tilak Varma plays the anchor role effectively, rotating strike and keeping the scoreboard moving alongside his captain as MI close in on the target.

MI: 146/4 (16)

The MI captain wastes no time, striking two boundaries off Pat Cummins to start his innings with positive intent as the run chase intensifies.

MI: 137/4 (15)

Pat Cummins breathes fire yet again, claiming his third wicket of the night with the dismissal of a well-set Will Jacks. With Mumbai wobbling and Sunrisers clawing back, both teams opt for a strategic timeout.

MI: 131/4 (14.2)

Mumbai Indians find stability in their chase as Ryan Rickelton, who had a stroke of luck surviving a no-ball from Zeeshan Ansari, pairs up with Will Jacks to build momentum. The duo looks composed as they take the score to 59/1 at the end of the 7th over.

MI: 59/1 (7)

Pat Cummins delivers a crucial breakthrough for Sunrisers Hyderabad, removing Rohit Sharma for a well-set 26 inside the powerplay. The MI skipper mistimed one just when he looked to accelerate, giving SRH the early edge.

MI: 32/1 (3.5)



Ryan Rickelton and struggling opener Rohit Sharma start off the run-chase for the Mumbai Indians, while Mohammed Shami open the proceedings for SRH from the other end.

MI: 9/0 (1)

Hyderabad scored a competitive 162 for five, riding on useful contributions from Abhishek Sharma (40 off 28 balls), Heinrich Klaasen (37), Travis Head (28), Nitish Kumar Reddy (19) and some lusty hitting in the fag end from Aniket Verma (18 off 8 balls).

SRH: 162/5 (20)

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s batting woes continue as Nitish Reddy departs for a modest 19 off 21 balls, dismissed by Trent Boult in the 17th over. This marks the fourth wicket down for SRH, who have failed to break free from the tight grip of Mumbai Indians' bowlers.

SRH: 113/4 (17)

SRH have finally reached the 100-run mark, but at what cost? It has taken them 14.2 overs to get there, a pace far slower than their usual high-scoring game. Given the current situation, even reaching 150 seems like a stretch, let alone a formidable target of 200. Another solid over from MI, conceding just 10 runs, keeps the pressure on both Heinrich Klaasen and Reddy, who are visibly struggling

SRH: 105/3 (15)

The runs have been hard to come by for SRH, with the team finding it increasingly difficult to tackle Mumbai's slower deliveries. MI’s bowlers have been clinical, sticking to their game plan, which is paying off in the form of wickets and tight overs. In the last three overs alone, SRH has managed only 14 runs. Nitish Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen are now at the crease, with SRH in desperate need of a revival

SRH: 82/3 (11)

With the game slipping further away, SRH calls for a strategic timeout, hoping to reset and regroup. The team faces an uphill battle to stay competitive as they continue to struggle against MI's relentless bowling attack

SRH: 68/2 (9)

Sunrisers Hyderabad have reached 53/0 in 7 overs, a touch slower than their usual explosive standards, but with the firepower they possess, acceleration is just a matter of time.

SRH: 53/0 (7)

Jasprit Bumrah continues to be Mumbai's trump card! He delivered a brilliant sixth over, conceding just 3 runs. That’s only 10 runs off his first two overs. His accuracy has kept SRH’s openers in check, ensuring the game remains finely poised at the end of the powerplay.

SRH: 46/0 (6)

SRH off to a solid start, scoring 15 runs in the first two overs. Trent Boult leaks 10 runs in his opening over, with one boundary apiece from Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma.

SRH: 15/0 (2)

Nightmarish start for Mumbai Indians! Abhishek Sharma was handed a reprieve off the very first delivery of the match, a sharp chance shelled at first slip. Deepak Chahar is visibly frustrated, and rightly so. That drop could prove costly as SRH look to build early momentum.

SRH: 5/0 (1)