The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been gearing up for the upcoming Ganpati festival in Mumbai and has planned plans to list artificial ponds on Google maps this year for Ganesh Utsav 2024.

In an official statement, the BMC said that under the chairmanship of Mumbai Suburban District Guardian Minister, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, a key meeting was held at the municipal corporation's headquarters to discuss preparations for this year’s Ganesh festival and the aim was plan for an environment friendly celebrations. This year, the BMC has decided to list the artificial ponds on Google Maps to make it easier for residents to find these facilities near their homes.

"The initiative will help ensure that more people can participate in environmentally friendly immersion practices," the statement said.

The BMC said that it has undertaken several initiatives to promote eco-friendly celebrations including providing clay for making Lord Ganesh idols, setting up artificial ponds for immersion, and organising the Ganesh Gaurav Competition to encourage sustainable practices, it said.

The meeting, held on Tuesday, was attended by BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, Additional Municipal Commissioner (East Suburbs) Dr. Amit Saini, Mumbai Police representatives, leaders from various Ganesh mandals, and senior officials from different BMC departments.

"The discussions focused on addressing the concerns of public Ganesh mandals and ensuring a smooth execution of the festival," the statement said.

The Ganesh Utsav 2024 will start on September 7, 2024.

"The BMC is in the final stages of preparation, which includes coordinating with online platforms for the delivery of eco-friendly Ganesh idols. The BMC aims to increase the number of artificial ponds to over 200 this year," according to the statement.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has introduced a "single-window" scheme and the Ganesh mandals that have adhered to regulations for the past ten years can now receive a permit for five consecutive years. The mandals must provide a self-declaration that they have complied with all rules and have no complaints against them.

A new "QR Code" system will also be implemented, providing devotees with information about artificial ponds. The QR Codes will be displayed at the entrances of Ganesh mandals.

To improve public facilities during the immersion process, the number of mobile toilets at key locations like Girgaum Chowpatty, Dadar Chowpatty, and Mahim Chowpatty will be increased. The measure aims to enhance the comfort and hygiene of the devotees, the official statement said.