Ganesh Utsav 2024: Central Railway announces special trains from Mumbai for festival, check all details here

In a statement the Central Railway said, all the Ganesh devotees are informed that the special trains will run from various stations of the Mumbai division during the Ganesh festival

The Central Railway on Tuesday announced special trains from Mumbai for upcoming Ganesh Utsav 2024.

In a statement the Central Railway said, "All the Ganesh devotees are informed that the special trains will run from various stations of the Mumbai division during the Ganesh festival. All are requested to take the benefit of these special trains."

The decision has been taken in a bid to accommodate the surge in passengers during the Ganesh Utsav 2024, the Mumbai Division of Indian Railways has announced the operation of special trains from various stations. The devotees and festival-goers are encouraged to take advantage of these additional services to ensure a smooth and comfortable journey to and from the festivities.

Check train details below-

All the Ganesh devotees are informed that the special trains will run from various stations of the Mumbai division during the Ganesh festival. All are requested to take the benefit of these special trains. The Days and timings of the trains are as under.

Western Railway to run six Special Trains during Ganpati Festival 2024

Earlier, the Western Railway had announced that it will run special trains during Ganpati festival between Mumbai and various location. The booking for these trains will open from July 28 at all PRS Counters and on IRCTC website.

These special trains will be run between the following stations:

Mumbai Central – Thokur

Mumbai Central – Sawantwadi Road

Bandra Terminus – Kudal

Ahmedabad – Kudal

Vishvamitri - Kudal

Ahmedabad – Mangaluru

As per the press release issued on Thursday Chief Public Relations Officer of WR Vineet Abhishek, the details of these trains are as under:

1. Train No. 09001/09002 Mumbai Central – Thokur Weekly Special [6 Trips]

Train No. 09001 Mumbai Central – Thokur Weekly Special will depart from Mumbai Central every Tuesday at 12.00 hrs. and will reach Thokur at 08.50 hrs. the next day. This train will run from 03rd to 17th September, 2024. Similarly, Train No. 09002 Thokur – Mumbai Central Weekly Special will depart from Thokur every Wednesday at 11.00 hrs. and will arrive Mumbai Central at 07.05 hrs. the next day. This train will run from 04th to 18th September, 2024.

Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karanjadi, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon, Karwar, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Murdeshwar, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki and Surathkal station in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.