Ganeshotsav 2023: How idol makers and Mumbaikars are navigating challenges on the journey to embrace the eco-friendly Lord Ganesha idols

Updated on: 12 September,2023 11:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ronak Mastakar | ronak.mastakar@mid-day.com

As Ganeshotsav approaches, people are eagerly preparing to welcome Ganpati Bappa into their homes. The city is adorning itself in anticipation of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with grandeur and enthusiasm

Pic/Ronak Mastakar


Key Highlights

  1. The 11-day festival is scheduled to commence on September 19 this year
  2. The city is adorning itself in anticipation of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with grandeur
  3. BMC`s restrictions on Lord Ganesha idols made of PoP has become a contentious issuse

As Ganeshotsav approaches, people are eagerly preparing to welcome Ganpati Bappa into their homes. The city is adorning itself in anticipation of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with grandeur and enthusiasm.

