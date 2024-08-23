Breaking News
Chandivali emerges as a lucrative residential destination for real estate development in MMR

Premium

Updated on: 23 August,2024 11:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Chandivali has evolved with time due to its proximity to important commercial centres, continuous infrastructural development, and varied real estate options making it extremely popular for developers and residents alike

Image for representational purposes only (File Pic)

Written by Manju Yagnik
Mumbai's real estate market is always changing, and some neighbourhoods are becoming more well-known than others because of their advantageous locations, excellent infrastructure, and desirable living environments. Chandivali stands out among them as a key micro market, offering the appropriate balance of quiet and quick access to the metropolis. Chandivali has evolved with time due to its proximity to important commercial centres, continuous infrastructural development, and varied real estate options making it extremely popular for developers and residents alike.

