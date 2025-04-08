Breaking News
I-T raid at Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan’s house? Here’s what Ajay Devgn would do

Updated on: 08 April,2025 06:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

At the Raid 2 trailer launch event, Ajay Devgn was asked what he would do if there was a raid at Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan's houses, and his reply left everyone in splits

Ajay Devgn is all set to come back as an income tax officer for the second film in the Raid franchise. The much-awaited trailer of Raid 2 was dropped today at a grand event in the presence of media. After the Raid 2 trailer was launched, the cast and makers of the film interacted with the media and answered some interesting questions. At the trailer launch event, Ajay Devgn was asked what he would do if there was a raid at Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan's houses, and his reply left everyone in splits.


While in interaction with media, when Ajay was asked what he would do if there is a raid at Salman or Shah Rukh's residence, the actor gave a hilarious reply. He, while replying to the question, said, "I play an officer in the film. I'm not going to their houses for real. So I don't really know what I need to manage. If ever there's a raid at their houses, I'll be sitting at my house, and vice versa. So I can't really manage anything."


Ajay Devgn locks horns with Riteish Deshmukh


The trailer of Raid 2 teases a gripping narrative between the two actors; brimming with thrills and suspense, it leaves the audience craving for more. It unveils Ajay Devgn’s signature intensity, which is both commanding and compelling, along with Riteish Deshmukh’s promising new avatar as an influential politician. Stepping into the shoes of a power-hungry antagonist, he oozes charm and cruelty in equal measure, making him the perfect nemesis to Devgn’s unshakable lawman.

This time, the director has apparently turned to a real-life raid case in Uttar Pradesh for inspiration. “The story has its roots in a case that saw a UP politician-businessman being accused of tax evasion of over ₹100 crore,” a source informed earlier. 

About Raid 2

Helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 is anticipated to be the new engrossing entertainer of the year. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, and Amit Sial. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is a Panorama Studios production. Raid 2 is set to release theatrically on 1st May 2025.

