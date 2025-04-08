In Raid 2, Ajay Devgn returns in his iconic role as the Income Tax officer Amay Patnaik, taking on his most ruthless opponent, Dadabhai, starring Riteish Deshmukh

Stills from Raid 2

Listen to this article Raid 2 trailer: Ajay Devgn is back as I-T officer Amay Patnaik to take on Riteish Deshmukh as Dadabhai x 00:00

The wait is over – justice has a new battleground! The official trailer of Raid 2 is here, and it’s nothing short of a power-packed spectacle. Following the massive success of its predecessor (Raid), the sequel ups the ante, diving deep into the world of corruption, power, and high-stakes drama. Ajay Devgn returns in his iconic role as the Income Tax officer Amay Patnaik, taking on his most ruthless opponent, Dadabhai, starring Riteish Deshmukh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ajay Devgn locks horns with Riteish Deshmukh

The trailer teases a gripping narrative between the two actors; brimming with thrills and suspense, it leaves the audience craving for more. It unveils Ajay Devgn’s signature intensity which is both commanding and compelling along with Riteish Deshmukh’s promising new avatar as an influential politician. Stepping into the shoes of a power-hungry antagonist, he oozes charm and cruelty in equal measure, making him the perfect nemesis to Devgn’s unshakable lawman.

This time, the director has apparently turned to a real-life raid case in Uttar Pradesh for inspiration. “The story has its roots in a case that saw a UP politician-businessman being accused of tax evasion of over R100 crore,” a source informed earlier.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s cameo

The trailer also offered a glimpse of the special song featuring Tamannaah Bhatia. The actor has been on a high since her dance number, Aaj Ki Raat, from Stree 2 (2024), became wildly popular. Can we expect another chartbuster from her? An insider had told Mid-day, “The team has designed an opulent set, inspired by the underground club scene—think shimmering lights, bold colour palettes, and strobe effect. It’s a glamorous track with Tamannaah sporting a sequinned ensemble and displaying her dancing prowess, while Honey Singh matches her with his signature swag.”

About Raid 2

Helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 is anticipated to be the new engrossing entertainer of the year. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, and Amit Sial. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is a Panorama Studios production. Raid 2 is set to release theatrically on 1st May 2025.