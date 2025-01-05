Further revealing post-entry procedures, Crime Branch sources say immigrants reportedly pay Rs 2000 for fake Aadhaar cards once in India

Thirteen Bangladeshis, including minors, arrested by Ghatkopar police

Listen to this article Crackdown on illegal Bangladeshis: Crime Branch investigation finds fake Aadhar cards available for Rs 2000 x 00:00

The Mumbai police and the Crime Branch is intensifying the crackdown on Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in the city. In a recent operation, the Ghatkopar police arrested 13 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, while the crime branch apprehended seven more individuals on Sunday for unlawfully residing in the country. Investigations into these cases continue to reveal critical details. The crime branch has also arrested a Bangladeshi national which led to the discovery of a ‘rate card’ detailing the amounts paid to agents for illegal entry into India. The agents charge between R2000 per person for the most dangerous routes and R15,000 per person for routes that are considered safer.

The Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 1 arrested one Mohammad Idris Sheikh alias Joshimuddin Bishu Dewan, a Bangladeshi national who had been residing in Mumbai since 1994. The arrest took place near Charni Road station. During the investigation, officials discovered a ‘rate card’ detailing the amounts paid by Bangladeshi nationals to agents for illegal entry into India.

Entry routes, costs involved

According to Crime Branch sources, Bangladeshi nationals typically enter India through regions like Malda, 24 Parganas, Murshidabad in West Bengal, Dineshpur in Uttarakhand, and Chapai Nawabganj (Bangladesh). The rate chart reveals varying costs based on the route and associated risks.

Illegal Bangladeshi immigrants who were caught by the Navi Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad

Water routes: A relatively cheaper option costing R2,000-R4,000 per person, but highly dangerous due to crocodiles and Bengal tigers. An official stated that in several cases, while attempting to cross the border through such routes, illegal immigrants were attacked by wildlife. As a result, this route is now being avoided due to the high risks involved.

Mountainous routes: These involve a significant risk and cost Rs 7,000-Rs 8,000 per person.

Flat land routes: Considered the safest option, this is also the costliest, requiring payments of R12,000-R15,000 to agents. These agents are often in collusion with members of the Bangladesh Rifles to facilitate border crossings. “This is one of the most significant routes where borders are crossed with the help of agents, often going unnoticed by the BSF. In some cases, there is even collusion,” an officer said.

Post-entry procedures

Once in India, immigrants reportedly paid R2,000 to obtain fake Aadhaar cards with the help of agents. These documents enable them to settle in any part of the country. Additionally, agents assist them in securing jobs, for which the immigrants must pay a commission. “There is a vast network operating in India that helps these illegal immigrants settle here,” an officer said. “They are not afraid of cases being registered against them because it guarantees their prolonged stay. Until the case reaches a judgment, they cannot be deported. Moreover, they secure bail within days and continue living a normal life.”

Arrests across Mumbai

The Mumbai police and the Crime Branch have made several arrests in the last two days. On Saturday, the Ghatkopar police station arrested 13 Bangladeshi nationals including four minors from Nalasopara. The operation was led by Police Inspector Revansiddh Thengle.

The Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 9 arrested two Bangladeshi nationals. They were identified as Mohammad Rubel Mohammad Shahajan Patowary, 30, a resident of Manirampur, Joger district, Bangladesh and Monirul Noorul Ali, 34, a resident of Bijayrampur, Badaghat, Bangladesh. Both were found using the IMO app to communicate with their families, and incriminating chats were recovered.

The Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 8 apprehended Liton Gulam Sheikh, 29, a resident of Mira Road East. He hails from Kagadga, Satkhira district, Bangladesh, and has been living in Mira Road for the past five years. Unit 6 arrested Mohammad Shahid Aslam Sheikh,28, from the Mankhurd area while Unit 11 nabbed a Bangladeshi national from Malad’s Malwani area.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 4 arrested two women, identified as Chandni Mondal, 23, and Tasleema Mondal, 24, from Ghatkopar.

Crackdown will continue

Crime Branch officials revealed that some arrested individuals had been living illegally in Mumbai for several years, even participating in elections by casting votes. The investigations underscore the deep-rooted network facilitating illegal entry and settlement of Bangladeshis in the city. “The crackdown is expected to continue as authorities aim to dismantle the system aiding illegal immigration,” a senior officer of the Crime Branch said.

