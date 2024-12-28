Breaking News
Mumbai: In special drive, Maharashtra ATS arrests 13 Bangladeshi nationals for illegal stay

Updated on: 28 December,2024 12:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Action was taken in the last 24 hours with the help of police in Navi Mumbai, Thane and Sholapur

Representational Image

An official on Friday said that the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested 13 Bangladeshi nationals for entering India illegally and staying without valid documents, reported news agency PTI.


The arrests were made during a special drive initiated by the Maharashtra ATS, he added.


"Accordingly, action was taken in the last 24 hours with the help of police in Navi Mumbai, Thane and Sholapur. We arrested seven men and six women. They have been booked in three cases under Foreigners Act and other relevant laws. These Bangladeshi nationals had managed to get Indian documents like Aadhaar cards using forged documents," he said, reported PTI.


ATS arrests 17 Bangladeshi nationals in four Maharashtra cities for illegal stay

Earlier, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had arrested 17 Bangladeshi nationals from four different cities in the state, including capital Mumbai, for illegal entry into India and staying without permission, officials said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

The arrests were made as part of a special drive, an official said.

"The ATS carried out the operation in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Nashik cities this week with the help of local police," he said, reported PTI.

"At least 17 Bangladeshi nationals, comprising 14 males and three females, were arrested for entering India without permission and staying in the country without valid documents," he added, reported PTI.

Ten separate cases have been registered against the accused persons under the Foreigners Act and other relevant laws, he said.

Ten Bangladeshi nationals held in Navi Mumbai for illegal stay

Navi Mumbai Police arrested ten Bangladeshi nationals, including eight women and two men, for staying in India illegally without documents, an official said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

The action followed the raids conducted by the crime branch's anti-human trafficking unit over the weekend in Vashi and Kharghar areas.

Preliminary investigation suggested that Bangladeshi men typically work as labourers while women work as domestic helps.

An official said the arrested Bangladeshi men and women have been residing in India illegally since 2023. They failed to produce any proof of Indian citizenship or travel documents, reported PTI.

"Some of them have been residing in India illegally for years," the official added.

A case has been registered at Kharghar police station under relevant sections of the Passport Act and the Foreigners Act.

(With inputs from PTI)

