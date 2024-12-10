Five Bangladeshi women, aged 36 to 50, were arrested in Thane for staying in India without valid documentation. The landlord who rented the house to them has also been named in the case, with further investigations underway.

Authorities in Maharashtra’s Thane district have apprehended five Bangladeshi women for allegedly residing in India without valid documentation. The arrests were made during a police raid conducted in the Bhiwandi area on Monday, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a chawl (a row of tenement housing) in the Bhiwandi locality, where they discovered the women residing in a house. The women, aged between 36 and 50, failed to produce any valid identification or documentation to justify their stay in India, as per the release.

Following the raid, an FIR was registered against the five individuals under the provisions of the Foreign Nationals Act and the Indian Passport Act. These legal provisions address the unauthorised entry and stay of foreign nationals in the country.

Additionally, the person who rented the house to these women has been named as an accused in the case. Police officials stated that further investigations are underway to determine whether the women were involved in any other illegal activities or if they were part of a larger network of undocumented immigrants.

As per PTI, the arrest underscores the ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies in Maharashtra to crack down on unauthorised immigration and ensure compliance with immigration laws. Bhiwandi, known for its industrial activities and dense population, has often been under scrutiny for hosting a considerable number of migrant workers, some of whom lack proper documentation.

Police are now investigating how the women entered the country and whether any individuals or groups facilitated their illegal stay. Authorities have also assured that appropriate legal action will be taken against the house owner for renting the property without verifying the tenants’ legal status.

This incident is part of a broader effort by the state police to monitor and address cases of undocumented foreign nationals residing in India. According to PTI reports, officials emphasised the importance of cooperation from the public in identifying and reporting such cases.

The arrested women remain in police custody while further inquiries are being conducted.

