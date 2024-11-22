Breaking News
MVA forming next govt in Maharashtra: Balasaheb Thorat
Foreign national arrested from Mumbai airport for smuggling cocaine worth Rs 34.96 crore
BJP mob tried to enter EVM strong room, attempt foiled: Rohit Pawar
Man held after retired teacher loses Rs 23.69 lakh in share trading fraud
Baba Siddique Murder: 26-year-old arrested in Nagpur for facilitating money transfers to other accused in case
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Fire in complex housing scrap godowns in Bhiwandi town no one injured

Fire in complex housing scrap godowns in Bhiwandi town; no one injured

Updated on: 22 November,2024 08:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The fire, whose cause was not immediately known, quickly spread and engulfed at least a dozen scrap godowns in the complex, an official said

Fire in complex housing scrap godowns in Bhiwandi town; no one injured

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article
Fire in complex housing scrap godowns in Bhiwandi town; no one injured
x
00:00

A fire broke out at a complex housing scrap godowns in Bhiwandi town of Thane district in Maharashtra on Friday evening, civic officials said, reported the PTI.


No one was injured in the fire that broke out at around 4.45 pm, the officials said.


The blaze broke out in the Fatima Nagar locality in Bhiwandi area, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).


On getting information about the fire, the officials from the fire brigade and the disaster management cell along with other civic staff rushed to the spot and launched a fire-fighting operation.

Three fire engines from the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNMC) and one from the Kalyan-Dombivli civic body were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, he said.

Yasin Tadvi informed that the fire, whose cause was not immediately known, quickly spread and engulfed at least a dozen scrap godowns in the complex, as per the PTI.

The investigations into the cause of the fire is underway, the officials said.

Village sarpanch electrocuted by illegal wire fence in Nagpur district; 3 booked

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a 32-year-old sarpanch of a village was electrocuted after he came in contact with an illegal electric fencing on a field in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, the police said on Friday.

According to the PTI, the incident occurred in Thutanbori village in Bhiwapur tehsil which is around 50 km from the district headquarters, in the morning, an official said.

The sarpanch of Thutanbori identified as Vinod Natthuji Gurpude came in contact with an alleged illegal wire fence installed to protect crops from animals, he said.

The official said that the man died on the spot following the incident.

Following the information, the police rushed to the spot and began to investigate the matter.

The official said a case has been registered against one Sushil Digambar Bhute (42), Gangadhar Mahadev Sahare (52), and Tularam Dhanvijay (48) under section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Further investigations in the case are underway, the official said.

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bhiwandi thane Mumbai Fire Brigade maharashtra mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK