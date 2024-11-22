The fire, whose cause was not immediately known, quickly spread and engulfed at least a dozen scrap godowns in the complex, an official said

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article Fire in complex housing scrap godowns in Bhiwandi town; no one injured x 00:00

A fire broke out at a complex housing scrap godowns in Bhiwandi town of Thane district in Maharashtra on Friday evening, civic officials said, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

No one was injured in the fire that broke out at around 4.45 pm, the officials said.

The blaze broke out in the Fatima Nagar locality in Bhiwandi area, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

On getting information about the fire, the officials from the fire brigade and the disaster management cell along with other civic staff rushed to the spot and launched a fire-fighting operation.

Three fire engines from the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNMC) and one from the Kalyan-Dombivli civic body were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, he said.

Yasin Tadvi informed that the fire, whose cause was not immediately known, quickly spread and engulfed at least a dozen scrap godowns in the complex, as per the PTI.

The investigations into the cause of the fire is underway, the officials said.

Village sarpanch electrocuted by illegal wire fence in Nagpur district; 3 booked

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a 32-year-old sarpanch of a village was electrocuted after he came in contact with an illegal electric fencing on a field in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, the police said on Friday.

According to the PTI, the incident occurred in Thutanbori village in Bhiwapur tehsil which is around 50 km from the district headquarters, in the morning, an official said.

The sarpanch of Thutanbori identified as Vinod Natthuji Gurpude came in contact with an alleged illegal wire fence installed to protect crops from animals, he said.

The official said that the man died on the spot following the incident.

Following the information, the police rushed to the spot and began to investigate the matter.

The official said a case has been registered against one Sushil Digambar Bhute (42), Gangadhar Mahadev Sahare (52), and Tularam Dhanvijay (48) under section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Further investigations in the case are underway, the official said.

(with PTI inputs)