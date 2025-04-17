According to the legislator, a no-confidence motion has been passed against the municipal chairperson. A recent order issued by the state government also altered the legal framework governing the Karjat Municipal Council, he alleged

Rohit Pawar (above) has accused Ram Shinde of neglecting key development issues in Karjat. File pic

NCP (SP) legislator Rohit Pawar on Thursday accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairperson Ram Shinde as well as the state government of using "dirty political tactics" to destabilise Karjat Municipal Council and undermine his leadership, news agency PTI reported.

This whole political game, in which pressure, threats and enticements are being used, is designed to create problems for him, alleged Pawar.

"Ram Shinde is yet come to terms with his loss to me in the 2014 and 2019 assembly polls from Karjat Jamkhed. We established control of the Karjat Municipal Council three years ago. It was the result of our efforts, and the majority of the council members are from Congress and NCP (SP), with only two from the BJP," he said, according to PTI.

Calling the government’s actions politically motivated, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader further alleged, "Now, they have taken action against the municipal chairperson, including submitting a no-confidence motion and changing the schedule for meetings and procedures. A recent order issued by the state government altered the legal framework governing the Karjat Municipal Council.”

A new order was issued on Tuesday, postponing a meeting that was originally scheduled on April 22, pointed out the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Karjat-Jamkhed Constitutency, according to PTI.

As per the new order, a meeting is now set for April 21, he added.

"All this is being done for political purposes. Meetings are being held at Ram Shinde's office in the legislative council. It is a sheer violation of the sanctity of the office The district collector and tehsildar are being dragged into this political game. The focus is entirely on Karjat, while other important issues like setting up of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) in Karjat tehsil and basic infrastructure development are being ignored," alleged Pawar.

Accusing Shinde of neglecting key development issues in Karjat, Pawar said that water proposals are pending.

"Efforts are being made to prevent justice from being served in court as well. It is clear Shinde is trying to undermine the Mali community and disrupt the progress we have made. Shinde is also blocking development funds for the constituency. I have used my own money to help the people," he claimed.

Shinde could not be contacted for comments.

(With PTI inputs)