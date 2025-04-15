Breaking News
Tug-of-war underway between CM, deputies; Mahayuti govt will fall: NCP (SP) leader Rohini Khadse

Updated on: 15 April,2025 07:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

NCP (SP) leader Rohini Khadse hinted at a power struggle within the Mahayuti, claiming Fadnavis is sidelining Ajit Pawar by routing his files through Eknath Shinde for approval

The comments by Rohini Khadse have come amid speculations of a rift between the Mahayuti allies: BJP, Shiv Sena and the NCP. File pic

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Rohini Khadse on Tuesday claimed that a tug-of-war was underway between Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis and his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, which will lead to the fall of the Mahayuti government.


In a post on X, the women's wing president of the opposition party made a veiled attack on Fadnavis, alleging that in order to undermine Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's influence, his files were moved to Shinde for approval.


Khadse's comments have come amid speculations of a rift between the Mahayuti allies, BJP, Shiv Sena and the NCP. There have been reports that Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde complained to Union Home Minister Amit Shah about Pawar, who heads the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).


"He (Fadnavis) appointed his close officer as the economic advisor to keep an eye on the finance department. Then, to clip Shinde's wings, discrimination is being done in the disbursement of funds and appointment of guardian ministers. In Raigad, Ajit Pawar was left out, and Shinde was given a chance to speak. But Shinde went two steps ahead. When Amit Shah came to Mumbai, he had a meeting for 15 minutes with him alone," the NCP (SP) leader wrote.

She claimed that in order to bring both the deputy chief ministers to their senses, their speeches were scrapped at the Chaityabhoomi event on Monday.

Khadse was referring to the function to mark the 345th death anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Raigad Fort, during which only Shinde made a speech and at the event in Chaityabhoomi on Ambedkar Jayanti on Monday, only the chief minister and Governor C P Radhakrishnan spoke.

"What's the whole story? So, how is the government running? Huge tug-of-war. Today or tomorrow, it is certain that they will stumble!" she said, posting a copy of the governor's programme released by Raj Bhavan, which mentions speeches by both deputy chief ministers.  

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

mumbai Mahayuti raigad ratnagiri maharashtra Eknath Shinde devendra fadnavis

