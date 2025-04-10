Rohit Pawar demanded an in-depth probe into their deaths and also sought action against those responsible for it

Rohit Pawar (above) alleged that many inhumane acts like not giving water to these patients and keeping them confined to a single room are coming to light. File Pic/X

Listen to this article Four out of 51 persons held for begging in Shirdi died in hospital, claims NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar; seeks probe x 00:00

The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Thursday alleged that four out of 51 persons, who were arrested and imprisoned in the temple town of Shirdi in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district on the charge of begging, have died in a hospital, reported the PTI.

Rohit Pawar demanded an in-depth probe into their deaths and also sought action against those responsible for it.

In a post on X, Pawar, who represents the Karjat-Jamkhed assembly constituency in Ahilyanagar, said, "In Shirdi, 51 people were arrested and imprisoned on the charge of begging. As their health deteriorated, some of them were admitted to the district hospital, and four of them died."

Rohit Pawar alleged that many inhumane acts like not giving water to these patients and keeping them confined to a single room are coming to light.

The common man wonders whether the state has started a crackdown on people when the wounds of the Somnath Suryavanshi case are still fresh, he said, according to the PTI.

"The government should immediately conduct a thorough investigation into this matter and take strict action against the guilty officials," Rohit Pawar demanded, as per the PTI.

Somnath Suryavanshi had reportedly died at a state-run hospital in Parbhani on December 15 last year while in judicial custody, days after he was arrested in connection with violence in the city over the desecration of a glass-encased replica of the Constitution.

Violence had erupted in Parbhani city of Maharashtra on December 10 last year. During a demonstration, the police had reportedly launched a baton (lathi) charge and conducted a combing operation, leading to the alleged beating and arrest of several protesters.

Sonmanth Suryavanshi, a young man, was also arrested by the police and allegedly tortured while in custody, he later died, while Vijay Wakode died while agitating for the desecration of the structure of the constitution in Parbhani.

(with PTI inputs)