NCP MP Supriya Sule (in yellow saree) outside Pune collector’s office. Pic/X@supriya_sule

Listen to this article Supriya Sule stages dharna outside Pune collector’s office over road repair x 00:00

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday staged a dharna (sit-in protest) outside the Pune district collector's office with a group of locals from the nearby Shree Kshetra Baneshwar village, demanding the repair of the 1.5-km stretch of road in her Baramati constituency.

Speaking to reporters, Sule said that the 1.5-km stretch between Nasrapur and Baneshwar temple in Bhor tehsil is in extremely poor condition, but the administration was not heeding the demand for its repair.

“We are not demanding a new road. We are only demanding that the existing road leading to the temple be repaired as it is ridden with potholes,” said Sule. Despite repeated follow-up, no action was taken, Sule claimed.

“Fed up of making requests to the administration again and again, we decided to stage a protest here,” the NCP MP from the Baramati constituency said.

Road development works of R900 crore have been reportedly proposed in the area, Sule said, adding, “We welcome that. As the work will take two to three years, our request is to at least fill up the potholes.”

