Supriya Sule expressed her support for Commerce Ministry's intervention regarding the tariffs imposed by the US. File pic

US tariffs: Commerce Ministry's intervention much delayed but welcome it, says NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule

The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) leader Supriya Sule on Wednesday said that the Commerce Ministry's intervention was much delayed but she welcomes its decision to act, the ANI reported.

Supriya Sule stated that she had expected the meeting to be called much sooner by the Ministry of Commerce.

Speaking to ANI, Supriya Sule said, "Tariffs was a challenge that was most expected. In all our budget speeches, we mentioned that the government needs to have a high-powered team, so let's keep politics aside and get all the stakeholders involved. Justice delayed is justice denied."

"After a much-delayed reaction, we welcome today's Commerce Ministry's intervention of finally taking a meeting. We have been talking for a month, this is not a surprise. We were hoping that this meeting could have been convened much earlier. We were requesting that the government to be prepared for this tariff intervention," she told ANI.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar addressed the discussion surrounding the tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.

Speaking at the Rising Bharat Summit, Jaishankar stated that India's approach focusing on engaging with the US to reach a bilateral trade agreement which could conclude by the fall of this year.

S Jaishankar stated that India’s strategy has been to work closely with the United States of America.

Jaishankar stated that since every country faces tariffs, each is developing its own strategy to deal with the US.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday stated that countries affected by US tariffs are keen to negotiate and strike deals with him, expressing a willingness to do whatever it takes to secure an agreement. While speaking at the National Republican Congressional Committee on Tuesday night (local time), Trump asserted he was a better negotiator than the US Congress.

Earlier, on Monday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held discussions on US tariffs on India following President Donald Trump's announcement last week about imposing a 10 per cent tariff on all imports to the US, which raised concerns in the global market.

(With ANI inputs)