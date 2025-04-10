Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the Mumbai 2008 attacks, was brought to India on a special flight on Thursday after his last-ditch attempt to evade extradition failed as the US Supreme Court justices rejected his application

Rana is a close associate of one of the main conspirators of the attacks, David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen. Pic/PTI

A plane carrying Tahawwur Rana, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks alleged mastermind on Thursday afternoon arrived in Delhi following his extradition from the US, official sources said.

Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India was followed thereafter.

In a setback to Tahawwur Rana, a US court had earlier ruled that the Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman could be extradited to India where is wanted for his involvement in the Mumbai terror attacks carried out by Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in 2008.

64-year old Rana, is a close associate of one of the main conspirators of the attacks, David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen.

On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 trained Pakistani terrorists went on a rampage and had carried out coordinated attacks on Mumbai iconic CSMT railway station, two luxury hotels and a Jewish centre. They had sneaked into Mumbai using the sea route.

As many as 166 people were killed in the nearly 60-hour attack.