Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the Mumbai 2008 attacks, was brought to India on a special flight on Thursday after his last-ditch attempt to evade extradition failed as the US Supreme Court justices rejected his application
Rana is a close associate of one of the main conspirators of the attacks, David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen. Pic/PTI
A plane carrying Tahawwur Rana, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks alleged mastermind on Thursday afternoon arrived in Delhi following his extradition from the US, official sources said.
Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India was followed thereafter.
In a setback to Tahawwur Rana, a US court had earlier ruled that the Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman could be extradited to India where is wanted for his involvement in the Mumbai terror attacks carried out by Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in 2008.
64-year old Rana, is a close associate of one of the main conspirators of the attacks, David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen.
On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 trained Pakistani terrorists went on a rampage and had carried out coordinated attacks on Mumbai iconic CSMT railway station, two luxury hotels and a Jewish centre. They had sneaked into Mumbai using the sea route.
As many as 166 people were killed in the nearly 60-hour attack.