The security arrangements in city on polling day. Pic/Satej Shinde

Mumbai Police on Thursday issued restrictions around counting centers in the city ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly election results.

In an official preventive order, Mumbai Police said that in light of the upcoming vote counting process scheduled for November 23, 2024, a restriction order to ensure the smooth conduct of the election procedure and to maintain public order was being issued.

The order was issued by Akbar Pathan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Mumbai Police.

The order, which will be in effect from 6:00 am on November 21 until 12:00 midnight on November 24, prohibits any individual, except for election officials or public servants on duty, from loitering or assembling in groups within a 300-meter radius of designated counting centers across the city.

The restriction aims to prevent obstruction, public disturbance, and ensure the safety of both the election staff and the public, said the order.

It said that no person other than an official engaged in connection with the election or any public servant engaged in duty at or in the vicinity of the counting centers, shall loiter or join or form any assembly or group of persons of any public through fare, highway road, street lane, bye-lane or any other public place within a distance of 300 meters radius from any counting centers.

The locations affected by this order include key counting centers spread throughout the city, ranging from Borivali and Dahisar to Andheri, Bandra, Worli, and Colaba.

The centers are spread across various municipal schools, community halls, and other public venues that will be used to tally the election results.

Details of polling centers in Mumbai

The order further said that the necessity of avoiding any risk to the tranquility of the area, aiming to prevent disturbances that may hinder the counting process or create security risks.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly were held on Wednesday and votes will be counted on Saturday.

Mumbai comprises 36 assembly constituencies.

An estimated 65 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the Maharashtra assembly elections on November 20.

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is making a determined bid to retain power and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition is hoping to continue its good showing in the Lok Sabha polls 2024.

The Mumbai police had implemented extensive security measures and have cancelled all leaves for police personnel for the Maharashtra polls. Officers has been deployed across every corner of the city, with more than 30,000 police personnel and officers being on the streets on Wednesday. A similar security preparation has been made for the vote counting day on November 23.