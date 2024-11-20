Riot control units, traffic teams, and armed police force will be deployed in city

A senior officer provides essential instructions to police personnel for their duties, on Monday. Pics/Nimesh Dave

Maharashtra elections 2024: Over 30,000 police personnel deployed for peaceful voting in Mumbai

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Mumbai police have implemented extensive security measures and cancelled all leaves for police personnel. Officers have been deployed across every corner of the city, with more than 30,000 police personnel and officers set to be on the streets on Wednesday to ensure a peaceful voting process for Mumbaikars.

More than 25,000 constables will be deployed in the city

“All adequate measures have been taken to ensure that voting is conducted peacefully and that no law and order situation arises,” said DCP Akbar Pathan, nodal officer for election, Mumbai police. According to the Mumbai Police, on voting day, five additional commissioners of police, 20 deputy commissioners of police, 83 assistant commissioners of police, over 2,000 officers, and more than 25,000 constables will be deployed for election duties. This includes three units of the Riot Control Police (RCP).

Additionally, 144 officers and over 1,000 personnel have been assigned to manage traffic, supported by 4,000 home guards. To address any potential law and order issues in critical areas, 26 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and State Armed Police Forces (SAP) will also be deployed.

During the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, the Mumbai police have taken preventive action against 4,492 individuals, including the externment of several individuals with criminal records until the elections are over. Since the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct on October 15, the police have seized cash, precious metals, liquor, narcotics, and other items worth approximately Rs 175 crore.