The Maharashtra assembly polls will be held on November 20 and the results will be announced on November 23

The seizures of cash, alcohol, and other items amid the poll code conduct for the Maharashtra Assembly election 2024 amounted to Rs 660.16 crore, while 8,668 of 8,678 complaints lodged through the C-Vigil app were resolved, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, as per the information shared by the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer, 8,678 complaints were lodged across Maharashtra via the Election Commission's C-Vigil app from October 15, when the model code of conduct kicked in, to November 18. Of these, 8,668 complaints were resolved.

Enforcement agencies from the state and Central governments seized illegal items worth a staggering Rs 660.16 crore during the same period. The seized assets included cash, alcohol, drugs, and precious metals, the CEO's office stated.

The strict enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct is underway in the state which votes on November 20 ensuring that the election process remains fair and transparent.

The C-Vigil app and proactive enforcement measures have played a critical role in maintaining the integrity of the electoral process in Maharashtra.

A total of 4,136 candidates are in the fray from 288 constituencies.

The Maharashtra assembly polls will be held on November 20, with the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance vying to retain power and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) combine hoping for a strong comeback.

Polling will begin in all the 288 assembly seats at 7 am and end at 6 pm, an election official said.

The votes will be counted on November 23.

The election campaign saw prominent leaders like Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and many Union ministers crisscrossing the state to garner votes for their candidates.

The Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and the Nationalist Congress Party led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, is banking on its popular schemes like Majhi Ladki Bahin for women helping it retain power.

The MVA alliance countered the ruling combine's rhetoric by focusing on issues like caste-based census, social justice, and protecting the Constitution. The opposition aimed to appeal to voters who felt neglected by the government.

