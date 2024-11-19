A purported video of a face-off between BJP leader Vinod Tawde and BVA leaders and workers has surfaced on social media. However, Tawde has denied the allegations of money distribution

BVA workers at the spot following the incident. Pic/Hanif Patel

Listen to this article Virar cash-for-vote case: Two FIRs registered, BJP leader booked; Rs 9.53 lakh recovered, say cops x 00:00

The Tulinj police station in Maharashtra registered two separate FIRs concerning the alleged illegal distribution of cash to influence voters in the Nalasopara constituency, the officials said on Tuesday.

The Virar cash-for-vote case came to light after a massive cash recovery of Rs. 9.53 lakh from a hotel, where BJP leaders are accused of allegedly attempting to bribe the voters.

According to the officials, the first FIR has been filed against BJP candidate Rajan Naik, who is contesting from Nalasopara constituency.

The complaint alleges that Naik, along with other party leaders, was involved in a scheme to distribute cash to voters in exchange for support during the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election 2024.

According to police sources, the cash was recovered from a room at Vivanta Hotel, which is located in close proximity to the Nalasopara constituency. The money was allegedly meant to be distributed among voters to secure their votes for Naik and the BJP in the elections.

DCP Pournima Chougule-Shringi confirmed that a team was dispatched to the hotel after receiving a tip-off regarding the incident and the FIRs has been registered following the incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and the second FIR is in the process of being registered, with more individuals likely to be named in connection with the cash distribution scheme, said an official.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Vinod Tawde on Tuesday reacted to the money distribution allegations against him ahead of the voting for Maharashtra Assembly election 2024 and said that the Election Commission (EC) should conduct an impartial investigation.

According to the ANI, Vinod Tawde said, "I believe that Election Commission should conduct an impartial investigation."

Explaining the matter Tawde said, "A meeting of MLAs of Nalasopara was underway. The Model Code of Conduct for the day of voting, how will voting machines be sealed and how to go about if an objection has to be made...I went there to tell them about it. The workers of the party (Bahujan Vikas Aghadi), Appa Thakur and Kshitij thought that we were distributing money. Let the Election Commission and Police inquire, let them get CCTV footage. I have been in the party for 40 years. Appa Thakur and Kshitij know me, the entire party knows me...Still, I believe that Election Commission should conduct an impartial investigation."

The allegations have sparked a political storm ahead of the November 20 polls.

A purported video of a face-off between Tawde and Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) leaders and workers has surfaced on social media.