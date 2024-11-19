Breaking News
Updated on: 19 November,2024 04:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A clash had unfolded in Virar area of Maharashtra after the Bahujan Vikas Aghadiparty workers confronted BJP's Vinod Tawde, accusing him of allegedly distributing cash to influence voters in the Vasai-Virar constituency

Vinod Tawde. File Pic

Maharashtra polls: EC should conduct an impartial investigation, says Vinod Tawde on money distribution allegations
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Vinod Tawde on Tuesday reacted to the money distribution allegations against him ahead of the voting for Maharashtra Assembly election 2024 and said that the Election Commission (EC) should conduct an impartial investigation.


According to the ANI, Vinod Tawde said, "I believe that Election Commission should conduct an impartial investigation."


Explaining the matter Tawde said, "A meeting of MLAs of Nalasopara was underway. The Model Code of Conduct for the day of voting, how will voting machines be sealed and how to go about if an objection has to be made...I went there to tell them about it. The workers of the party (Bahujan Vikas Aghadi), Appa Thakur and Kshitij thought that we were distributing money. Let the Election Commission and Police inquire, let them get CCTV footage. I have been in the party for 40 years. Appa Thakur and Kshitij know me, the entire party knows me...Still, I believe that Election Commission should conduct an impartial investigation."


Earlier on Tuesday, a clash had unfolded in Virar area of Maharashtra after the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) party workers confronted BJP's Vinod Tawde, accusing him of allegedly distributing cash to influence voters in the Vasai-Virar constituency.

The allegations have sparked a political storm ahead of the November 20 polls

The videos of the incident are circulating widely on social media platforms.

The BVA leaders have claimed that Vinod Tawde was caught red-handed distributing Rs 5 crore during a BJP meeting.

According to their statements, the local police recovered a diary from the venue containing detailed records of alleged money distribution.

The videos show that the heated confrontation between BJP and BVA workers reportedly occurred at a hotel in Virar, where Vinod Tawde was also present. The accusations have escalated tensions in the constituency, which is already a battleground ahead of the November 20 polls.

(with ANI inputs)

