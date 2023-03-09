Vinod Tawde secures key role in BJP’s Mission 2024

Appointed party’s fundamental strategic planner for polls, he will focus on LS segments where BJP finished second in the last election

Vinod Tawde (centre, in brown jacket) addresses BJP workers in preparation for the Lok Sabha polls. Pic/Twitter@TawdeVinod

Vinod Tawde, a Mumbaikar who is the national general secretary of the BJP, will be spearheading the party’s fundamental strategic planning for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Tawde has been made the convener of the team that will plan the use of party’s national and state leaders in the poll campaigns, which will intensify in the coming days. The team includes national general secretaries Sunil Bansal and Tarun Chugh, and other office-bearers of the party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already planned more than 100 nationwide meetings ahead of the general elections. This number doesn’t include the meetings he will be addressing during the actual electioneering once the dates are announced next March or so, said a senior BJP leader.

Plugging the gap

Tawde’s team will primarily focus on the Lok Sabha segments across India where the party finished second in the last election. It will help the BJP leadership in selecting a panel of probable candidates, finalising segment-specific strategy, boost organisational attempt to connect the voters with the BJP.

The team will study the segments thoroughly to identify local issues, collect, and make material for the leaders who will be addressing pre-poll and campaign rallies. Tawde said their work has already started.

A former state minister and Opposition leader in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Tawde was unceremoniously denied a poll ticket from Borivli in 2019, but later got rehabilitated as the national secretary. Soon, he was elevated as the general secretary.

He has led the party’s Assembly campaigns in Haryana as its in-charge and was later given the task for Bihar. He will continue to work on responsibilities for other states while carrying out the task for the Lok Sabha polls.