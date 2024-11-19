BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde was allegedly caught distributing Rs 5 crore in cash to influence votes in the Vasai-Virar constituency ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections

On the eve of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, a dramatic clash unfolded in Virar as Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) activists confronted BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde, accusing him of distributing cash to influence votes in the Vasai-Virar constituency. The allegations have sparked a political storm, with videos of the incident circulating widely on social media.

BVA leaders claimed that Tawde was caught red-handed distributing Rs 5 crore during a BJP meeting. According to their statements, the local police recovered a diary from the venue containing detailed records of alleged money distribution.

The heated confrontation between BJP and BVA workers reportedly occurred at a hotel in Virar, where Vinod Tawde was present. The accusations have escalated tensions in the constituency, which is already a battleground ahead of the November 20 polls.

Allegations of cash-for-votes

BVA leaders allege that BJP is engaging in unethical practices to secure victory in the assembly elections. They claim Tawde was distributing money among party workers and voters to sway the election results in favour of the BJP.

"The BJP has stooped to new lows by trying to buy votes," a senior BVA leader alleged during the clash. "We have evidence, including a diary, which details the disbursement of funds."

The police have yet to confirm the contents of the diary, but they have stated that an investigation is underway to verify the allegations.

Police involvement and escalation

Local law enforcement officials have confirmed that a significant amount of cash was found at the venue. However, they are investigating the source of the money and whether it was linked to electoral malpractice.

"The situation became volatile as supporters from both sides clashed," a police officer on the scene stated. "We have taken necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of all parties involved."

BJP has refuted the allegations, dismissing them as politically motivated. Party spokespersons argue that the accusations are baseless and intended to defame their leader ahead of the crucial polls. The clash is currently ongoing at Vivant Hotel in Manvelpada, Virar East.

Impact on the elections

The Vasai-Virar constituency has become a focal point in this year’s Maharashtra Assembly elections, with both the ruling BJP-led coalition and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) vying for dominance. The incident involving Tawde has added fuel to the already intense campaign.

Political analysts suggest that the allegations could influence voter sentiment, especially if the claims are substantiated.

Election Commission's Response

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has been informed about the incident and is expected to review the matter closely. Under the Model Code of Conduct, bribing voters or distributing cash for electoral gains is a punishable offence.

This dramatic turn of events comes as campaigning for the assembly elections concludes, with voting scheduled for November 20 and results to be declared on November 23. The incident has further underscored the high stakes and fierce competition in this year’s elections.