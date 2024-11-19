Prepare for the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 with these 10 essential tips. From finding your polling station to staying cool in queues, ensure a seamless and informed voting day on 20th November.

Representational Pic

Maharashtra is gearing up for its Assembly elections, with polling for all 288 constituencies scheduled to take place on 20th November. This election will decide the next state government, with results to be declared on 23rd November.

The past weeks have witnessed high-energy campaigning from the two primary alliances. The ruling Mahayuti comprises the BJP, the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and the NCP faction under Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. On the opposing side is the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), featuring Congress, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP). As the state prepares for this crucial political contest, here are ten essential tips to ensure a hassle-free voting experience.

1. Keep mobile phones away

Mobile phones are not allowed inside polling stations. Ensure you leave your device outside the booth to avoid any inconvenience.

2. Report irregularities with ease

Witnessing any violations of the election code? Use the cVIGIL app to file complaints in real-time and contribute to fair elections.

3. Verify your vote

After casting your vote on the EVM, check the VVPAT slip to confirm your selection. This additional step ensures transparency in the voting process.

4. Find your polling station

Avoid last-minute confusion by locating your polling station in advance. Visit the official website here, enter your EPIC number and Captcha, and identify your designated booth.

5. Confirm your voter details

Use the Voter Helpline App to check your name in the electoral roll and access details about your polling station effortlessly.

6. Beat the afternoon heat

Voting in the morning can help you avoid sweltering temperatures. Early hours are generally cooler and less crowded, ensuring a more comfortable experience.

7. Stay hydrated and prepared

While water bottles are provided at polling stations, carrying a cap and sunglasses can shield you from the sun while you queue up.

8. No photos or videos allowed

Capturing images or videos inside the polling centre is strictly forbidden. Respect the rules to maintain the sanctity of the process.

9. Comfortable waiting arrangements

Polling stations have set up shaded waiting areas with fans and seating. Tokens will be distributed to ensure an orderly queueing system.

10. Priority for those in need

Senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and pregnant women will be given priority in the voting queue. Special provisions, including ramps and assistance, are also available.

By following these tips, you can make your voting day seamless and stress-free. Participating in the democratic process is a responsibility and a right, so plan your day and cast your vote wisely.