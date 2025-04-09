For Shrutika, the trip to Kashi was more than just a spiritual journey—it was a heartwarming experience where the kindness of the people left a lasting impression

In Pic: Shrutika Arjun

Listen to this article Exclusive! Bigg Boss 18 fame Shrutika Arjun on her trip to Kashi Vishwanath Temple: ‘I felt an unexplainable energy, as if…’ x 00:00

Bigg Boss 18 fame Shrutika Arjun recently shared her deeply spiritual experience during her visit to Kashi, a city known for its strong connection to Lord Shiva. As a devoted follower of Lord Shiva, Shrutika described her time at Kashi Vishwanath Temple as an incredibly powerful experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The moment I entered Kashi Vishwanath Temple, I felt a divine connection, as if Lord Shiva’s presence surrounded me. The energy, the chants, and the devotion in the air made it truly unforgettable,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shrutika Arjun Raaj (@shrutika_arjun)

Shrutika Arjun’s experience of visiting the Jyotirlinga

During her visit, Shrutika had a profound encounter with Lord Shiva’s presence while standing before the Jyotirlinga. She described the moment, saying, “I felt an unexplainable energy, as if Lord Shiva was truly present. The most special part was the love and kindness we received from the people. The pandits gave us a beautiful darshan, and so many devotees welcomed us with open hearts.”

The spiritual journey also included the mesmerising Ganga Aarti. Talking about the same, she shared, “Watching the Ganga Aarti was magical. The chants, the diyas floating on the river, and the divine atmosphere made it a surreal experience. I felt a deep sense of peace, gratitude, and spiritual connection in that moment.”

Shrutika enjoyed yummy food

Kashi’s rich cultural offerings also caught Shrutika’s attention, particularly the street food. She enjoyed local favorites such as tamatar chaat, palak chaat, and creamy lassi. "I absolutely loved tamatar chaat, palak chaat, and the creamy lassi! Apart from temples, we explored the narrow alleys, discovering hidden gems like local markets selling beautiful handcrafted items and Rudraksha malas. Kashi has so much charm beyond its spiritual essence," she said.

Reflecting on the impact of her visit, Shrutika spoke about the emotional experience of sitting by the ghats at sunrise. “That moment of reflection made me realize the power of faith and spirituality in guiding and transforming us,” she said.

For Shrutika, the trip was more than just a spiritual journey—it was a heartwarming experience where the kindness of the people left a lasting impression. “Everywhere we went, people recognized us with so much warmth,” she shared, describing the special darshan and gifts of shawls and scarves they received from devotees.