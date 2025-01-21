In conversation with Mid-Day, Vivian Dsena opened up about his journey inside the Bigg Boss 18 house, paid media allegations by Avinash Mishra, and much more.

In Pic: Vivian Dsena

Vivian Dsena, one of the most loved television actors, finished his Bigg Boss 18 journey as the 1st runner-up, while Karan Veer Mehra took the trophy home. While his fans are heartbroken, Dsena has no complaints or disappointment because of the love and support he received. In conversation with Mid-Day, Vivian opened up about his journey inside the house, paid media allegations, and much more.

Vivian Dsena on losing the Bigg Boss 18 trophy

When asked if he is disappointed for not winning the reality show trophy, he shared he is very content and said, "I think I should be the last one complaining about something. I have always said, 'Whatever happens, happens for the best, and whatever will happen is a part of your destiny.' So I am so glad and grateful to my fans."

Further, while mentioning the love he got from the TV industry, he shared, "The kind of love and support I have got, I never imagined myself reaching this place. So I got no complaints, boss. I am happy."

Vivian Dsena on paid media allegations by Avinash Mishra

Dsena talked about the paid media comment by Avinash Mishra and shared, "There are times when I am thinking something, and I am lost, and this has been Avinash's complaint about me forever. But I am not somebody who will through allegations on someone. If I feel something, I will be the first one to come and speak, that's all."

Actor on apologizing to Shilpa Shirodkar

Dsena also shared that he felt bad about a few things Shilpa Shirodkar did to him, but at the same time, during her exit from the house, he realized his mistakes and hence apologized to her. Vivian shared, "I felt bad about what she did, but let's not judge her on that."

While talking about him breaking down when she exited the house, Vivian shared, "When you are distant from the person, there are certain realizations that happen, and everything happens in such a short span of time that I felt that she has always been nice to me. She has fed me and all the good things. There was something that I did wrong on my part, so before she was leaving, it came from my heart. I went to her and said sorry."

When asked if he's going to stay connected with anyone, Vivian clearly stated that he isn't a social person and said, "I cannot give any commitment for the future."