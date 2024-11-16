Prime Minister Narendra Modi praises the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra for its focus on empowering all sections of society, highlighting public support for its continued rule. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde also expresses confidence in securing a “hat-trick” victory in the upcoming elections

File Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra elections 2024: PM Modi praises Mahayuti government for empowering Maharashtra's citizens x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra for its efforts in empowering all sections of society, claiming that the public prefers its governance over the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking with BJP workers from Maharashtra under the "Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot" initiative, PM Modi remarked, “The Mahayuti government is dedicated to empowering every section of society. This is the clear distinction between our government and the previous Aghadi government, and people are recognising this difference.”

He added that the people of Maharashtra have expressed satisfaction with the Mahayuti government's performance during its 2.5-year tenure. “The residents of Maharashtra want our government to continue for the next five years. This sentiment is evident across the state,” he noted.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the relentless efforts of BJP workers in preparing for the upcoming assembly elections. He said, “For the past several months, you have been engaged in the most significant 'tapasya' (penance) of democracy with unwavering dedication. The election day is now near. It is time to achieve the 'siddhi' (realisation) of the 'sadhna' (hard work) that you have invested all these months.”

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed optimism about the alliance’s prospects in the elections, stating that the party is on course for a “hat-trick” victory.

Speaking at a public event in Dahisar, Mumbai, Shinde said, “We have won two elections consecutively, and now it’s time for a third win. Just like in cricket, we must claim the opponent’s wicket with a resounding majority.”

He likened the campaign to a blockbuster movie, claiming, “This is just the trailer. The full picture is yet to come. We will achieve a hat-trick and hit a sixer for the third time.”

Shinde also highlighted the importance of direct engagement with citizens. “We need to meet people face-to-face, listen to their grievances, and work on solutions. We are workers at the grassroots level,” he emphasised.

The Chief Minister defended his government’s initiatives, including the Ladli Behan Yojana, against allegations from the opposition. Responding to criticism that the scheme was designed to “buy women’s votes,” Shinde asserted that it is a progressive step towards women’s empowerment and elevating their societal status.

Maharashtra is set to vote on 20 November, with results to be announced on 23 November.

(With inputs from ANI)