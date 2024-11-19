The Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 are here. Before heading to the polling booths on November 20, check out these important things to remember, including prohibited items, essential facilities at polling stations, and law enforcement measures

Maharashtra is gearing up for the 2024 State Assembly elections, set to take place on 20th November. Voters in all 288 constituencies across the state will head to the polls in a single phase to cast their ballots. This crucial election will see a fierce battle between the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The results will be announced on 23rd November, but as polling day approaches, it’s important to be aware of some key guidelines to ensure a smooth and fair voting process.

Prohibited items and actions at polling stations



To maintain the integrity of the election process, the Election Commission has laid down clear rules about what voters should avoid bringing to polling stations. It’s crucial to follow these guidelines to ensure security and fairness during voting.

Mobile phones and electronic devices:

Voters should not carry mobile phones, cameras, or any other electronic devices within 100 metres of a polling station. This is to prevent any disturbances, maintain confidentiality, and avoid misuse of technology during the voting process.



Weapons and harmful items:

As per Section 13(4) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, weapons, explosives, or any dangerous items are strictly prohibited at polling booths. These measures are in place to ensure a safe environment for all voters and prevent any untoward incidents during the election process.



Intimidation or influencing voters:

Any attempt to influence or intimidate voters, whether through coercion or inducement, is a punishable offense. This includes offering bribes, gifts, or any other form of enticement to sway a voter’s decision.



These regulations are part of the broader effort to create a fair and transparent election process, so voters are encouraged to follow all instructions issued by the authorities.

Minimum facilities at polling stations



Maharashtra’s Election Commission has ensured that each polling station is well-equipped to facilitate a smooth and accessible voting experience. Some of the key facilities available to voters on 20th November include:

Basic amenities:

Voters can expect drinking water, clean toilets, seating arrangements, and waiting areas at all polling booths. These provisions are designed to make the voting experience more comfortable, especially for those who may have to wait in line.



Assistance for disabled voters:

Ramps, wheelchairs, and volunteers will be available to assist voters with disabilities. Additionally, free transportation will be provided for persons with disabilities to help them reach their polling stations.



Safety and comfort:

Polling booths will be equipped with shelters, fans, medical kits, and proper lighting to ensure the comfort and safety of all voters, no matter the weather or time of day.



In Mumbai, 70 vehicles will be deployed in the city district, and 927 vehicles will be stationed in the suburban district to transport disabled voters.

Election-related seizures

Ahead of the elections, authorities have been working to curb illegal activities and maintain the integrity of the electoral process. Notable seizures include:

Cash: Rs 45.6 crore

Liquor: 42,185 litres, valued at Rs 1.23 crore

Drugs: 224.43 kg, worth Rs 48.96 crore

Precious metals: Rs 245.64 crore worth of precious metals

Freebies: Rs 5.82 crore worth of election-related freebies



These efforts are part of a larger initiative to ensure that the election remains fair, transparent, and free from malpractices.

Law and order measures

To ensure the safety of voters and polling staff, both the Election Commission and state police have implemented stringent security measures. These measures are designed to maintain order and prevent any disturbances or violence during the election process. Voters are encouraged to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities.

As Maharashtra prepares for the assembly elections, it’s essential for voters to stay informed and adhere to these guidelines. By doing so, they can help ensure a smooth and successful election on 20th November.