Find out what’s open and closed across Maharashtra on 20th November, as the state votes in the Assembly elections. A detailed guide for polling day

Maharashtra is set to vote for all 288 Assembly seats in a single-phase election on Wednesday, 20th November. The Maharashtra government has declared the day a public holiday across the state to ensure maximum voter turnout for the Assembly elections.

This year’s elections see a direct contest between the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The Mahayuti alliance includes the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), while the MVA is composed of the Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction), and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction). The results of the Assembly elections will be announced on 23rd November.

To help citizens plan for polling day, here is a breakdown of what will remain open and closed across Maharashtra.

Public transport running smoothly

Public transport services will run as usual on polling day. In Mumbai, Metro and BEST bus services will operate until midnight, ensuring that voters can travel conveniently to cast their votes.

Hospitals and emergency services open

Emergency services, including hospitals, pharmacies, and ambulances, will remain operational throughout the day. These essential services are unaffected by the public holiday.

Banks closed statewide

All public and private sector banks will remain closed on 20th November, as per the government’s directive. However, online banking services and ATMs will be functional, ensuring no disruption to digital transactions.

Stock market takes a holiday

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), both headquartered in Mumbai, will remain closed. Trading activities will resume on the following business day.

Alcohol shops shut for the day

Liquor shops across Maharashtra will remain shut on polling day, in line with standard election protocols.

Government offices and private workplaces closed

All government offices will be closed on 20th November. Employees of private companies in Mumbai have been granted a paid holiday to enable them to vote. For workers engaged in emergency services, a four-hour voting window has been allocated.

Educational institutions closed

Schools, colleges, and other educational institutions will also remain closed across Maharashtra. This closure ensures that all eligible staff and students have the opportunity to participate in the democratic process.



Polling day is a vital moment in the democratic process. With several closures in place and essential services functioning as normal, voters are encouraged to plan ahead and make the most of their day to exercise their right to vote.