Voters in Maharashtra can cast their vote in the 2024 Assembly elections even without a Voter ID, by using alternative government-approved identity documents

Voters in Maharashtra are preparing to cast their votes as polling for all 288 Assembly seats in the state will take place in a single phase on 20th November. Similarly, the second phase of polling for the Jharkhand Assembly elections 2024 is scheduled for the same day.

To vote, citizens must present their Electors Photo Identification Card (EPIC) or Voter ID at the polling stations. However, some voters may not possess a Voter ID. In such instances, individuals can still exercise their right to vote by presenting an alternative government-approved identity document.

What is EPIC?

The Electors Photo Identification Card (EPIC), commonly known as the Voter ID, plays a crucial role in the electoral process. It serves as the official proof of an individual’s identity, residential address, date of birth, and other relevant details. The Voter ID is essential for verifying the identity and information of its holder, allowing them to exercise their fundamental right to vote.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), any person can register to vote if they meet the following criteria: they are an Indian citizen; have attained the age of 18 years on the qualifying date for the revision of the electoral roll; are ordinarily residing in the constituency where they wish to be enrolled; and are not disqualified from being registered as an elector.

Alternative documents for Voter ID

In line with the directives of the ECI, individuals must undergo the voter identification process at the polling stations to cast their vote. To facilitate this, voters are required to show their Voter ID or another authorised identification document. For those who do not possess a Voter ID but whose names appear on the official electoral list, voting is still possible. The ECI has provided a list of alternative documents that can be used for voter identification:

Aadhaar Card

MGNREGA Job Card

Bank/Post Office Passbooks with photographs

Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the Ministry of Labour’s scheme

Driving Licence

PAN Card

Smart Card issued by the Registrar General of India (RGI) under the National Population Register (NPR)

Indian Passport

Pension document with photograph

Service Identity Cards with photographs issued to employees of Central/State Governments, PSUs, or Public Limited Companies

Official identity cards issued to MPs, MLAs, or MLCs

Unique Disability ID (UDID) Card issued by the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India



Voters can use any of these alternative documents to validate their identity and exercise their right to vote.