Seven held for malpractice in police exam near Mumbai

Updated on: 20 August,2024 08:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

The accused were caught using gadgets, Bluetooth during the exams

The police recruitment exam was conducted on Sunday

Seven people have been arrested for allegedly indulging in malpractices in the ongoing police recruitment process in Thane, an official said on Monday.


They were arrested on Sunday in connection with three FIRs registered in Naupada, Thane Town and Vartak Nagar police stations where the exam centres for the recruitment process were located, the official added.



“They were caught using gadgets, Bluetooth etc while appearing for the exams. The seven, including two women, hail from Jalna, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Ahmednagar districts. One more person who helped them in these malpractices has been booked,” he said.


The official identified the seven as Sandeep Dudhe, Jeeav Naimani, Chandan Bahure, Suwarna Pinjari, Sunil Salve, Anandsingh Dulat and Yuvraj Rajput.

The FIRs were registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Information Technology Act and the Maharashtra Prevention Of Malpractices At University, Board And Other Specified Examinations Act, he said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

