Participants in the festive event were seen dressed in traditional attire which marked the festive occasion with great zeal

Narali Purnima is a traditional festival for the Koli community, marking the beginning of the fishing season

Listen to this article Thane Municipal Corporation celebrates Narali Purnima with local Koli community x 00:00

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in Maharashtra on Monday organised a vibrant Narali Purnima 2024 celebration which was attended enthusiastically by the local Koli community.

ADVERTISEMENT

Participants in the festive event were seen dressed in traditional attire which marked the festive occasion with great zeal.

Among the attendees were former Deputy Mayor Pallavi Kadam, Additional Commissioner (2) Prashant Rode, Deputy Commissioner Umesh Birari, Public Relations Officer Prachi Dhingankar, and other municipal staff, an official statement said on Monday.

At the stage set up on Kalwa Khartan Road, the Koli community performed a traditional worship ceremony of the palanquin. They also conducted a ritual for the coconuts to be offered to the sea, followed by a lively procession all the way to the Kalwa immersion site.

The procession saw a large turnout of Koli community members. At the Kalwa immersion site, the palanquin was ceremoniously worshipped, and the coconuts were offered to the Kalwa Creek.

Narali Purnima is a traditional festival for the Koli community, marking the beginning of the fishing season with the offering of coconuts to the sea. The Thane Municipal Corporation has been celebrating this festival every year, and the Koli community expressed their gratitude to the TMC for their support. The celebration included a cultural program featuring traditional Koli dance performances.

Every year, Narali Purnima is celebrated during this time of the year. This year, it will be celebrated on August 19, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan. Nariyal Purnima as it is more popularly called, apart from Coconut Day, is a festival celebrated by the Kolis, the fisherfolk community in Mumbai. It is also celebrated by those along the Konkan region including Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka.

The festival is celebrated on full moon day to mark the end of the monsoon season and the start of the fishing season.

It signifies the bond between a sister and brother, and a promise by the latter to protect his sister till the end of time.

The Koli community worships Lord Varuna, the God of sky and water, by offering a coconut to the sea. This ritual is a way to ask for calm waters and protection from natural water calamities. The coconut is considered a symbol of prosperity and is offered to appease the sea gods for a safe and bountiful fishing season.