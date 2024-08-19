Raksha Bandhan 2024: Here are some Dos and Don’ts to follow while celebrating the festival

In the modern era, Raksha Bandhan has witnessed several changes over the years in the way it is celebrated. Amid modernity and commercialisation, however, it is important to follow certain rules to uphold the sanctity of the festival

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is a symbol of the loving bond between siblings. On this festival, siblings pledge to protect each other.

The Raksha Bandhan has its roots in the Mahabharata. Lord Krishna’s finger began bleeding from a cut. Seeing this, Draupadi, the Queen of the Pandavas, tied a piece of cloth using the loose end of her saree. Moved by her act, Lord Krishna had promised to protect her always and kept his promise by saving her honour while she was being humiliated in the Hastinapur royal court.

In the modern era, Raksha Bandhan has witnessed several changes over the years in the way it is celebrated. Amid modernity and commercialisation, however, it is important to follow certain rules to uphold the sanctity of the festival.

Here’s a list of Raksha Bandhan Dos and Don’ts that siblings ought to follow while celebrating the festival:

Ensure that the house and the area where the rituals are to be performed are clean.

The rituals must not be performed during Rahu or Bhadra Kaal as they are considered inauspicious.

It must be ensured that the rakhis for the rituals are not broken.

Prepare a puja thali comprising auspicious items such as kumkum, rice, flowers and diya. Also place some sweets and place the thali in the temple of your house to take the blessings of God.

Before tying rakhi to your sibling, tie a rakhi to Lord Ganesha or to your favourite deity.

While getting the rakhis tied, brothers must face the north or east direction. It is believed that facing the south can have a negative impact on the rituals.

It is said that siblings should cover their heads while performing the ritual.

The rakhi should be tied on the right hand.

After the rakhi is tied, the younger sibling should take blessings of the older sibling.

Siblings must avoid gifting sharp objects to each other.

It is important to avoid any conflict, abuses or negativity on the day of Raksha Bandhan, both at home and outside. The atmosphere in the house should be positive.