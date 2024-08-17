Ganeshotsav, one of Mumbai’s most celebrated festivals, has seen a sharp rise in costs over the years
Pic/PTI
Key Highlights
- As Ganeshotsav 2024 approaches, the city’s markets are bustling with activity
- Ganeshotsav has seen a sharp rise in costs over the years
- The increasing expenses reflect broader economic trends and changing societal expectations
As Ganeshotsav 2024 approaches, the city’s markets are bustling with activity. Shops selling decorative items, electronic lighting systems, and sweets are experiencing a surge in customers.
"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!