Breaking News
Special | Maharashtra assembly elections: Who’s the real NCP in Mumbra-Kalwa?
Mumbai: Resolve water complaints, civic chief orders
Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Select Mumbai private hospitals to halt OPD services in protest
Mumbai: BMC to decide on Andheri flyover repair soon
Maharashtra assembly elections likely only after Diwali
shot-button
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mid Day Specials Ganeshotsav 2024 The impact of rising Ganesh Idol prices on Mumbais devotees and mandals

Mid-Day Specials | Ganeshotsav 2024: The impact of rising Ganesh Idol prices on Mumbai’s devotees and mandals

Premium

Updated on: 17 August,2024 11:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ronak Mastakar | ronak.mastakar@mid-day.com

Top

Ganeshotsav, one of Mumbai’s most celebrated festivals, has seen a sharp rise in costs over the years

Mid-Day Specials | Ganeshotsav 2024: The impact of rising Ganesh Idol prices on Mumbai’s devotees and mandals

Pic/PTI

Key Highlights

  1. As Ganeshotsav 2024 approaches, the city’s markets are bustling with activity
  2. Ganeshotsav has seen a sharp rise in costs over the years
  3. The increasing expenses reflect broader economic trends and changing societal expectations

As Ganeshotsav 2024 approaches, the city’s markets are bustling with activity. Shops selling decorative items, electronic lighting systems, and sweets are experiencing a surge in customers.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ganesh chaturthi mumbai mumbai news parel dadar lalbaug Ganeshotsav Ganesh festival ganpati Ganpati festival

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK