Pic/Pixabay

Raksha Bandhan 2024, a beloved Hindu festival, celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. This festival, steeped in tradition and love, is a day where siblings express their affection for one another through rituals that have been passed down for generations. This year, Raksha Bandhan falls on Monday, August 19.

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date and Muhurat Time for Mumbai

- Raksha Bandhan Date: Monday, August 19, 2024

- Raksha Bandhan Thread Ceremony Time: 1:30 PM to 9:19 PM

- Aparahna Time Raksha Bandhan Muhurat: 1:58 PM to 4:31 PM

- Pradosh Time Raksha Bandhan Muhurat: 7:03 PM to 9:19 PM

- Raksha Bandhan Bhadra End Time: 1:30 PM

- Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Punchha: 9:51 AM to 10:53 AM

- Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Mukha: 10:53 AM to 12:37 PM

- Purnima Tithi Begins: 3:04 AM on August 19, 2024

- Purnima Tithi Ends: 11:55 PM on August 19, 2024

Significance of Raksha Bandhan:

Raksha Bandhan, also known as Rakhi Purnima, is celebrated on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Hindu month of Shravan. The name "Raksha Bandhan" literally translates to "the bond of protection," signifying the protective relationship between siblings.

On this day, sisters tie a sacred thread called a Rakhi around their brothers' wrists, symbolising their love and prayers for their brothers' well-being and prosperity. In return, brothers pledge to protect their sisters from all harm and give them gifts as a token of their love and appreciation.

Rituals and Customs:

The Raksha Bandhan rituals begin with the sisters preparing a thali (plate) that includes a Rakhi, rice, vermillion (kumkum), sweets, and a diya (lamp). The sister then performs an aarti (a ceremonial prayer) for her brother, applies a tilak (mark) on his forehead, and ties the Rakhi on his wrist. The brother, in turn, gives her a gift and promises to protect her.

The exchange of sweets is an integral part of the celebration, symbolising the sweetness of the sibling relationship. Families often gather together, and the day is marked by festive meals and joyous celebrations.

The Broader Cultural Impact:

Raksha Bandhan 2024 transcends religious boundaries and is celebrated across India and other countries with significant Hindu populations. The festival is a reminder of the universal values of love, respect, and duty that define human relationships.

In some regions, Raksha Bandhan coincides with other festivals, such as Kajari Purnima and Narali Purnima, which add more layers of cultural significance to the day.

Raksha Bandhan is not just a ritual but a day that reinforces the deep emotional bonds between siblings. It’s a celebration of the enduring love that siblings share, a love that stands the test of time. As you prepare to celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2024, may the festival bring joy, prosperity, and togetherness to your family.