Dir: Khalid Rahman

Cast: Naslen K Gafoor, Anagha Ravi, Lukman Varan, Sandeep Pradeep, Ganapathi, Shiva Hariharan

Runtime: 2 hrs 20 mins

Khalid Rahman’s Alappuzha Gymkhana isn’t your regular sports drama where the underdog rises to victory after a humiliating defeat. Instead, it follows a group of teenagers who take up boxing—not for passion, but to take advantage of the sports quota and gain admission into a college after failing their Class 12 exams.

Set in the backdrop of Alappuzha, Kerala, the film takes us through the journey of 17-year-olds trying to figure out life. It's also a sort of origin story for the Alappuzha Gymkhana itself. After facing defeat and running away from the State Amateur Boxing Championships, the group decides to return to the ring with renewed focus.

Not your regular sports drama

The film opens with a group of friends sitting at a local bar, waiting for their exam results. They’re not surprised when they fail—but they are surprised when one of them passes. Jojo Johnson (played by Naslen) emerges as the de facto leader and comes up with the idea of taking up sports to earn grace marks for college admissions. Why boxing? According to Jojo, it doesn’t require team effort, and beating someone up doesn’t seem like a tedious task. It didn’t take much convincing to get the gang on board. They’re the kind of friends who’d jump into a well if one of them did (yes, parents—these friends do exist).

This is how they land up at Alappuzha Gymkhana and start training under Salim (Kottayam Nazeer). After their district match, they begin training under gold medallist Antony Joshua (Lukman Avaran), a no-nonsense coach with a mysterious past.

What makes this sports drama stand out is that it never forgets its core characters—young, impulsive teens looking for temporary solutions to long-term problems. They’re full of energy and confidence, often bordering on overconfidence. After winning the district level, they believe they can easily conquer the state level too. Reality hits hard, quite soon.

There’s a lot of boxing in the film, but it’s seamlessly woven into the narrative of friendship and how it evolves through the competition. The innocence and spirit of these teenagers remain intact—even as they face defeat after defeat.

Performances matching the vision

Writers Khalid Rahman, Ratheesh Ravi, and Sreeni Saseendran shine while crafting these characters. They're flawed, funny, real—and you'll fall in love with this bunch.

Naslen as Jojo Johnson is at the top of his game, effortlessly and charmingly pulling off his role. As Jojo, he oozes confidence and takes rejection in stride. The boxing boys—Franco Francis, Ganapathi, Sandeep Pradeep, Siva Hariharan, and Shon Joy—match the film's energy and vibe from start to finish without missing a beat.

Anagha Ravi, as Natasha, aced all her scenes and delivered a performance with subtle control and lasting impact. Noila Francy also nailed her role, syncing perfectly with Naslen’s energy.

After the success of Thallumala and now Alappuzha Gymkhana, Khalid Rahman is a director to watch. His distinct filmmaking style and perspective on society promise many more interesting stories inspired by everyday life. He defies all the usual tropes of sports dramas—there’s no underdog who miraculously becomes the pride of the nation, no tragic backstories, no coach chasing a lost Olympic dream. None of that! While most sports dramas focus on winning, this one celebrates the will to keep showing up.

Cinematographer Jimshi Khalid works magic with his frames, beautifully capturing the fast-paced boxing matches and turning them into a visual spectacle. Nishadh Yusuf’s editing keeps the film sharp and fluid. Big ups to Vishnu Vijay who is on a success streak and has elevated every moment with his music in this film. Khalid's vision coupled with the technical brilliance of his team make it a visual delight.

All in all, Alappuzha Gymkhana is a vibe and might even inspire you to pick up a pair of boxing gloves and give it a whirl!