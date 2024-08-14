While the festive season brings joy and celebration, it can also pose several mental health challenges. As Raksha Bandhan, Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi and other festivals approach, mental health experts suggest ways to keep one’s well-being in check

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: Pixabay

Decked-up houses, fun social gatherings, authentic cuisines, and diverse cultural experiences – festivals are often considered a source of cheer and celebration. However, behind the allure of festivities lies another truth about the festive season – not everyone experiences festivals the same way, and not everyone associates them with happiness and togetherness.