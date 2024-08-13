Breaking News
Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam accuses Uddhav Thackeray of secretly meeting Gupta family
Bombay HC on Indrani Mukerjea's overseas travel plea: If bank work can be done from India, get it done
Supriya Sule demands discussion on Hindenburg's allegations against SEBI chief
Bangladeshi smuggler killed in retaliatory fire by BSF in West Bengal
Former Ministry of Finance official writes to Sitharaman seeking judicial probe into Hindenburg allegations
shot-button
Home > Lifestyle News > Food News > Article > Celebrating Indias royal kitchens one pop up at a time

Celebrating India’s royal kitchens one pop-up at a time

Premium

Updated on: 13 August,2024 11:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

Top

At a time when global cuisine has reached our doorstep, Indian restaurants and hotels are celebrating royal kitchens of India through unique experiences that are making people curious

Celebrating India’s royal kitchens one pop-up at a time

Representational Image

In June 2024, chef Arun Kumar at Araiya Palampur hosted a Sikh Royal Kitchen food pop-up to share and celebrate the rich culinary heritage of the Sikh tradition. The royal kitchens of Patiala, he adds, were famous for their Mughal-inspired cuisine, which was influenced by the culinary traditions of the Mughal Empire. He explains, “The royal kitchens of Patiala were established during the reign of Maharaja Bhupinder Singh (1891-1938), who was known for his love for food and hospitality. The royal family had a long tradition of hosting grand feasts and banquets, and the royal kitchens were designed to cater to the demands of these lavish gatherings."

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

indian food mumbai food Food Recipes life and style Lifestyle news independence day

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK