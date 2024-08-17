As Indians get ready to celebrate Raksha Bandhan, Mumbai’s Kolis – the fishing community of Mumbai – are getting ready to celebrate Narali Purnima on the same day in a unique manner by offering coconuts to the sea, making karanjis and decorating their boats with flowers before entering the sea

Narali Purnima coincides with Raksha Bandhan making it a double celebration for the Koli community. Photo Courtesy: Mid-day file pic

Growing up in Mumbai, Jayashri Haru, a member of the Koli community from Khar Danda, has been celebrating Narali Purnima for as long as she can remember, and this year will be no different. It's a traditional festival celebrated by the community around this time. “Narali Purnima is a special festival where we worship Lord Varun, the God of water, by offering a coconut to the sea. This ritual is a way to ask for calm waters and protection from natural water calamities, as fishing is vital for our livelihood. When the boats are anchored on the shore, the next day marks the start of the new fishing season with colourful flower-decorated boats setting sail again,” explains Jayashri.